For all risk-averse investors out there, seeking a safe avenue for investing their hard-earned money, fixed deposits rank right at the top of their investment portfolio. Fixed deposits, also known as term deposits, offers higher rate of returns as compared to other risk-free investment avenues, such as savings account or government bonds. They are completely safe from market risks and offer a stable rate of return assuring the investor of a fixed rate of interest at the end of the tenor or at regular intervals. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits enjoy immense popularity amongst all investors for their excellent benefits.

Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers fixed deposits at an interest rate of 8.40% and going up to 8.75%. Senior citizens are eligible for additional benefits on interest rates. Investors can start investing from Rs. 25,000/- onwards and choose tenor ranging from 12 months to 60 months.

Benefits of investing in Fixed Deposits

FDs are one of the most popular investment products for investors across all age-groups in India, due to the five primary reasons mentioned below: –

Stable and Assured Returns

Fixed deposits are free from market fluctuations and therefore offer a stable investment opportunity for investors. As fixed deposits provide a pre-defined rate of interest, investors are assured of a fixed income at regular intervals.

Easy Liquidity

Fixed deposits are highly liquid investments and can be withdrawn as per requirement, enabling the investors to use the money in case of emergency. However, investor incurs charges to withdraw the invested amount if the tenor is not completed.

Availability of Loans

Most financial institutions offer up to 90% loan against the total amount of fixed deposits to help the customers manage financial emergencies without any need to break their fixed deposits.

Minimum investment and higher flexibility

Fixed Deposits are highly flexible investment tools, and investors are free to choose the tenor starting from 7 days to up to 10 years, and investment can be started from as low as Rs. 10,000/-.

High-Interest Rate

Fixed deposits offer one of the highest rates of returns as compared to other risk-free investment options, making them an ideal investment option for risk-averse investors.

