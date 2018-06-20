Zycus, a leading source-to-pay procurement solutions provider, today announced that it has chosen Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, as its strategic technology provider to accelerate its digital transformation and get closer to its customers.

Zycus will deploy Salesforce Pardot, the leading B2B marketing automation solution, to create a new and improved level of personalisation and engagement for its customers. Powered by Einstein, Salesforce Pardot enables companies to target the most valuable accounts across every customer touchpoint.

The deployment of Salesforce Pardot aligns with the vision of Zycus to leverage technology in procurement and unleash the power of futuristic business intelligence for its customers. B2B marketing automation is the best way to make sure an entire organization is aligned around the customer journey–from awareness to acquisition to advocacy teams. Salesforce Pardot allows businesses to blur the lines between sales, marketing, customer support, operations and even IT, creating meaningful engagement with the right customers, at the right time, while streamlining the sales and marketing funnel.

Now, Zycus sales teams can leverage capabilities such as Einstein Lead Scoring to reach the most interested and qualified leads with content and information curated specifically for that individual and organization. The solution gives B2B businesses the ability to deliver personalized customer experiences across every touchpoint.

“Our passion to help procurement create greater business impact has always been fuelled by our passion for innovation. With the role of procurement evolving from being a tactical function to making a strategic impact on business performance, we believe Salesforce Pardot will manage the complex, multi-touch buyer ecosystem ensuring the entire organization is aligned around the customer journey–from awareness to acquisition to advocacy teams. We want businesses to experience the 'Power of Procurement' and look forward to taking our customer experience to the next level with Salesforce,” said Diptarup Chakraborti, Vice President & Global Head of Marketing at Zycus.

“Marketing as we know it has completely changed. Customer experience is the new competitive battlefield, and customers want a cohesive experience with every brand, across every touchpoint. Pardot makes this omnipresent status significantly easier for businesses to achieve by aligning B2B sales and marketing, yielding huge benefits for the bottom line. With Salesforce, Zycus will further strengthen its commitment to positioning procurement at the heart of business performance,” said Sunil Jose, Senior Vice President and Country Leader, Salesforce India.