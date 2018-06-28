Worldwide, development projects that are initiated, 5 to 15 percent will be abandoned before or shortly after delivery due to poor usability. This amounts to $150 billion lost due to bad design. The growing awareness towards design sensitivity will cause an increase in the demand for designers exponentially.

Owing to its increased focus, YUJ Designs brings an opportunity for students to create elegant, human-centered product ideas with UXplorer Awards 2018. The entry to this competition is free of cost and welcomes individual and group submissions. Through this competition, participants could win cash prizes of up to INR 1 lac and get their product idea funded by YUJ Designs to make it a reality.

For the 5th year in a row, #UXplorer2018 by YUJ Designs will be held from July 6th, 2018 to August 15th, 2018 inviting entries from over 100 design, engineering and management colleges in India.

This year’s theme challenges students to come up with ideas that will captivate every human sense. Their idea should solve a current business or social problem. It could be a conceptual design, any virtual product, service design or mobile application. All entries should highlight the problem it’s trying to solve and the target audience. They also need to include the description of UX process, methodology, approach, research and testing.

Previous editions of UXplorer saw winners from colleges like IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, MIT Institute of Design, DJ Academy of Design, DSK International, to name a few.

All winners will be invited for an Awards Night to be held on 9th September 2018 where they will get a chance to meet and network with other designers from the industry.

To know more about #UXplorer2018, visit http://www.yujdesigns.com/uxplorer/