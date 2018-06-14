WIPRO
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious National Intellectual Property (IP) Award 2018 by Intellectual Property Office (IPO), Government of India and The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), in the ‘Top Public Limited Company / Private Limited Company for Patents & Commercialization in India’ category. In addition, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has recognized Wipro with the WIPO IP Enterprise Trophy for creative and innovative enterprise.
“We are honoured to be recognized for our IP capabilities. Today, Wipro’s IP portfolio comprises of valuable patents, designs, trademarks and copyrights. We look forward to strengthening and leveraging our IP portfolio in the coming years for the benefit of our customers across the world,” said K R Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited.
The company’s intellectual property portfolio spans across leading-edge technology domains such as digital enterprise, cloud computing, IoT, intelligent networks, autonomous vehicles, smart systems, storage management, cyber security, cognitive systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning. It has solutions relevant to a wide range of industries that include telecom, consumer electronics, media & entertainment, energy management, automobile, health care and retail, among others.
