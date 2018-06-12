WIPRO

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been named a winner in the ‘HfS Research Blueprint Report on Retail Customer Engagement Services.’



Authored by Melissa O’Brien, Research Director, Digital Front Office and Customer Engagement, Retail and Travel Strategies, HfS Research, the report positions Wipro as a leading service provider in Retail customer service engagement, for its capabilities in digital transformation in Retail space.



The report uses 8 ideals of As-a-Service Economy ( Write off legacy; Design Thinking; Brokers of Capability; Collaborative Engagement; Intelligent Automation; Accessible & Actionable Data; Holistic Security; Plug & Play Digital Business Service) to evaluate the service providers.



Some of the strengths of Wipro as cited by HfS include: Broad portfolio across retail sector: HfS notes that Wipro has built expertise that it has applied to create business value for Retail clients. Wipro helps to enable over 21,000 stores and $30B in online revenue for Retail clients, serving 13 out of the top 20 global Retailers.



HfS notes that Wipro has built expertise that it has applied to create business value for Retail clients. Wipro helps to enable over 21,000 stores and $30B in online revenue for Retail clients, serving 13 out of the top 20 global Retailers. Ahead of the curve with automation: The report states that Wipro is one of the few in the customer engagement space that boasts of a broad portfolio of in-house developed tools that help its retail clients tackle the omnichannel challenges ahead. Wipro has developed some proprietary solutions for customer engagement specifically for Retail, such as its virtual shopping assistant solution. It is also using cognitive capabilities, and the Wipro HOLMES TM platform, to deliver increasingly intelligent automation in the retail sector.



The report states that Wipro is one of the few in the customer engagement space that boasts of a broad portfolio of in-house developed tools that help its retail clients tackle the omnichannel challenges ahead. Wipro has developed some proprietary solutions for customer engagement specifically for Retail, such as its virtual shopping assistant solution. It is also using cognitive capabilities, and the Wipro HOLMES platform, to deliver increasingly intelligent automation in the retail sector. Strong client relationships: HfS highlights that Wipro has several long term relationships in the Retail space that are still growing; clients note the ambition to constantly learn and tailor services to the retail industry. Clients appreciate Wipro’s execution excellence and willingness to bring ideas to the table regularly, and are eager to see what value added services can be provided as they continue to integrate Designit’s capabilities. Retail clients noted that their Wipro partners are very responsive and easy to work with. “Our business vision for the future has been centered around customer experience, high velocity business and global scale. Over the years, Wipro has focussed on building industry-leading capabilities in digital transformation, ensuring business outcomes with unmatched agility for our clients. HfS’s recognition of our leadership in Customer Engagement Services in Retail is a testimony to the value we deliver to our clients globally through our offerings and capabilities, helping them navigate the disruption in their businesses,” said Srini Pallia, President, Consumer Business Unit, Wipro Limited.



“Digital is disrupting everything, including our clients’ businesses. As a trusted partner to our customers, Wipro is continually making strides to help them stay ahead of their competition. We help our clients assess their digital fitness, bridging capability gaps and enhancing future relevance. Our service offerings within our Retail practice is tightly integrated to drive measurable business value to our clients. Our strategy, investments and relevance of our integrated offerings addresses the entire digital spectrum from design and technology to execution. We are delighted that HfS has recognized our commitment and focus in providing excellence to our Retail customers globally,” said Hari Shetty, Senior Vice President- Retail & Digital, Wipro Limited.



“Wipro has a broad portfolio of in-house developed tools that help its retail clients tackle the omnichannel challenges ahead. Some of Wipro’s proprietary solutions have been developed specifically for the retail sector, such as the virtual shopping assistant solution,” said Melissa O’Brien, Director, Customer Engagement and Retail and Travel Strategies, HfS Research. “Wipro’s deep domain expertise combined with its strong customer relationships is helping the company to be a leader in the Retail customer engagement space.”



To read more, click here