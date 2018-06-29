Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 on July 20, 2018
East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, will announce results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Friday, July 20, 2018 after stock market trading hours in India. The results will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.wipro.com/investors
At 7:15 PM IST* (9:45 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 6:30 PM IST* (9:00 AM US Eastern time) to: [email protected] or [email protected]
Primary Access Toll Number
+91 22 6280 1120 +91 22 7115 8021
Local Access Available all over India
+91-7045671221
US Toll Free Number US Standby Toll Number
1 866 746 2133 1 323 386 8721
UK Toll Free Number UK Standby Toll Number
0 808 101 1573 44 203 478 5524
No passcode Required
* Indian Standard Time, # US Eastern Time
Please dial any of the above numbers five to ten minutes ahead of schedule. The operator will provide instructions on asking questions before and during the call.
The replay of the call will be available two hours after the end of the call on following numbers: