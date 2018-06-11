Westin Hotels & Resorts today introduced Bollywood actress Disha Patani as the newest Westin Well-Being Brand Advocate in Asia Pacific. As part of her new role, Disha will create a 3-part video series, helping guests envision an enhanced concept of wellness especially when on the move. The video series will be available on the YouTube page of Westin Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International Asia Pacific. This announcement follows on the heels of Westin's Let's Rise global campaign, which addresses the distractions and unpredictability of travel – empowering people to regain control of their well-being routine when they need it the most, ie while traveling.

“We are pleased to welcome Disha Patani as the Westin brand’s newest advocate for well-being,” said Mike Fulkerson, Vice President, Brand and Marketing, Marriott International Asia Pacific. “Wellness is in the Westin brand’s DNA, and as more people integrate wellness into their lifestyle, we are also continuously innovating to ensure wellness touches every aspect of our guests’ travel journey. Our appointment of Disha seeks to do exactly that.”

Disha’s video series will embody the Westin concept of ‘Let’s Rise’ and share insights on her idea of holistic wellness, combining fitness, nutrition and working out in style. Specifically, her video will focus on three of the Westin brand’s pillars of well-being – namely Eat Well, Sleep Well & Move Well. As a leading voice in fitness, Disha’s videos will consist of her mantra to sustain the perfect work-life balance and maintain a healthy lifestyle at work, home and even while on the road. Each video will enhance a unique aspect of Disha’s daily routine – in her Move Well video, she will be showcasing her fitness moves and how her rhythm finds a new partner, through the facilities and services offered at Westin Hotels. The Eat Well video captures Disha incorporating healthy eating to support her active lifestyle. While the Sleep Well video shows Disha comfortably ensconced in an environment that balances and helps rejuvenate her mind, body and spirit on the Westin heavenly bed.

“I’m delighted to collaborate with the Westin brand; I have always believed in maintaining a calculated balance: from what I eat, to my workout sessions, to giving equal time to my professional and personal life,” said Disha Patani. “The most imperative ingredient of holistic wellness is balance and through my role as Westin’s Well-Being Brand Advocate, I aim to inspire others to lead and value a wholesome lifestyle.”

A trained gymnast, Disha Patani has been an open advocate of healthy eating and yoga as a fitness regime personally and professionally – often inspiring her fans through her stellar Bollywood work or snippets of her workouts or dance sessions on social media. Her attitude towards well-being seamlessly mirrors the Westin brand’s Six Pillars of Well-Being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well.

“Disha is a great fit for the brand, maintaining her fitness and wellness regime around a fast-paced, demanding career, as many of our guests do,” said Neeraj Govil, Area Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. “We are hoping to inspire our guests through her videos, as just another way Westin is committed to delivering a holistic wellness experience for travelers before, during and after their stay,” he added.

As a brand uniquely positioned to cater to the increasing global demand for well-being among travelers around the world, Westin Hotels & Resorts continues to grow and evolve its programs and partnerships, addressing how wellness is integrated into consumers’ lives. Disha joins certified Australian health coach, television presenter and model, Rachael Finch; and Japanese Fashion Icon Shiho as well-being brand advocates for Westin Hotels & Resorts in Asia Pacific.