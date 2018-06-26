India’s largest data center service provider today announced that it is now one of the only SAP certified providers of hosting services in India. Many enterprises have already chosen Web Werks Data Centers to host and manage their mission-critical, SAP solution-based environments.

As a SAP-certified provider of hosting services, Web Werks received certification from SAP AG for its ability to deliver hosting services with high-quality operational standards. To achieve this certification, Web Werks had to undergo an extensive audit by SAP. This audit was conducted to validate if Web Werks infrastructure and processes conform to SAP’s high standards and are suitable to host mission-critical environments running SAP applications.

"Achieving this certification displays our commitment in supporting mission-critical IT environments for enterprise customers and reinforces our position as a premier provider of IT hosting services in India," said Nikhil Rathi, Director, Web Werks Data Centers India.

Now, enterprises in India running SAP solutions can confidently choose to host their mission-critical SAP solution environments with Web Werks.

Web Werks was evaluated on a wide range of criteria, including its services portfolio in support of SAP solutions, quality of its data centers, network and connectivity, managed back-up and disaster-recovery capabilities, IT service management support and delivery processes, application hosting services, and administration and project management skills.

This certification confirms Web Werks ability to deliver high-quality hosting services in support of SAP applications. To pass the certification audits, providers must meet high standards, demonstrating the maturity of their service management processes, proficiency of their employees, data-center capabilities and security, as well as redundancies and their back-up and disaster-recovery capabilities. SAP customers can benefit from comprehensive and innovative service offerings from Web Werks, which will help them meet their technical and security requirements in a hosted environment.

Please Note: SAP and all SAP logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP AG in Germany and in several other countries.