Here to widen perspectives and reach out to internet viewers in a unique manner, BISBO covers current news events in an engaging manner – animation. This format encourages people to understand the most complex world issues and news in a way that is fun and easy to follow. The idea of BISBO was conceptualised 25 years ago but the journey from pen to YouTube transitioned only in 2016.



Within a short span of 2 years BISBO has managed to break the clutter and garners 1.5-2 million views a month on YouTube, Facebook & Instagram. The platform's content is suitable for all ages; however, 80% of its viewers are in the bracket of 18-44 years. Interestingly, a sizable number of UPSC candidates use Bisbo’s videos as a study source!



The channel has gained popularity amongst its audience for its 5-minute news pieces that are comprehensively covered. An approximate of 30 videos are released every month, in English, Hindi & Bengali, covering several topics like politics, international events, science and tech, entertainment, crime, finance, health, wildlife, lifestyle alternatively.



Using animation allows Bisbo to reconstruct the sequence of events and break it down into interesting parts that are easily understandable. The channel's aim is to provide an opportunity to explore topics in detail and still have fun.



“By providing sources and references in each video, we not only point interested readers in the direction but also have managed to establish ourselves as a credible source of news and information,” said the man behind Bisbo- Shakir Ebrahim- Founder & Creator.



Bisbo is closing in on 1 lakh subscribers on YouTube already and is growing sufficiently to target 25 lakh by end 2019 expanding its library to 8 Indian languages.

It was recently awarded “Best Start-up in Asia” this year from over 6,000+ startups across India, Bangladesh, Malaysia & Singapore. (By SuperBrands: www.superstartupsasia.com)