MINI India announced the opening of its new MINI Showroom by Bavaria Motors, authorised MINI Dealer in Pune. The dealership will offer the entire range of MINI Models available in India and is located at Suyog Platinum Towers, Pune, Maharashtra.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “MINI is more than just a car – it’s a design icon that offers a unique combination of individual style, premium quality and the legendary go-kart feeling. As an emotional lifestyle brand striving for a brighter urban life, it is an inspiration for trendsetters and creative class the world over. As a part of market offensive for MINI, we have been strategically expanding our network with innovative and inspiring MINI Urban Spaces. With the new Bavaria Motors MINI showroom in Pune, we are defining an all-new landmark for experiencing the exciting MINI line-up.”

Mr. Vishal Agarwal, Dealer Principal, Bavaria Motors said, "Bavaria Motors has a longstanding association with BMW Group India, a journey that has been very successful and tremendously exciting. We are thrilled to be a part of the MINI growth story in India with the launch of our new dealership in Pune. Since its creation, MINI has stood for ideas, inspiration and passion, we are confident that our new MINI showroom will play a pivotal role in the success story of MINI in India.”



MINI has established six authorized dealerships in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Navnit Motors (Bangalore), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Bavaria Motors (Pune).

