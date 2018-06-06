In a series of opportunities created for the startup ecosystem Thane, the city of possibilities, has yet again created a unique platform for startups from Maharashtra to pitch to a global network of investors in UK.

Under the dynamic leadership of Shri Sanjeev Jaiswal, the Municipal Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), invited homegrown startups to pitch for solutions that drive exponential change and bring about a transformation in the society. The competition, hosted by DCF Ventures, saw more than 200 startups from Maharashtra applying, and after a rigorous evaluation and shortlisting process, the top six finalists presented to the jury chaired by Mr. Sanjeev Jaiswal.

After multiple presentations by the startups, Toolyt and Culture Aangan were announced as the winners and they won the opportunity to present to the UK Business Angel Network (UKBAN) at the International Business Festival in Liverpool, UK. Toolyt is a business automation tool that helps organizations to increase the productivity of its field force. Culture Aangan is an organization which is dedicated to bring grassroot-level changes in rural communities by creating sustainable and experiential tourism destinations. This, in turn, creates livelihoods by educating and empowering the local village women to conserve the local traditional art and culture in its most natural form.



This competition aims at transforming the city by focusing on solving grassroots issues, cutting across tourism, technology, administration and infrastructure, creating new entrepreneurial and revenue opportunities. The initiative is a part of TMC’s larger vision to transform the lake city into a hub for startups and business ventures.

Delighted with the overwhelming response to the initiative, Shri Sanjeev Jaiswal, Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation said, “Thane holds immense potential and we are working towards developing it as one of the biggest startup hubs in Maharashtra. This is part of our larger initiative to solve local infrastructural issues through innovation, with the vision of putting Thane on the global startup map. I congratulate the winning ventures and look forward to collaborating with them in our vision to transform Thane.”

The proposed innovation hub in the lake city will create infrastructure to provide technical and financial support to early-stage ventures. It will rope in global best practices and mentors to create entrepreneurial and revenue opportunities to build solutions to transform Thane.