The grand finale of the 110-days long coding marathon – TechGig Code Gladiators 2018 – concluded with a glitzy ceremony held at JioTalks Auditorium, Reliance Corporate Park, Navi Mumbai.

The high voltage finale witnessed the presence of top global technology leaders, who wanted to witness India’s top tech talent in action and understand the latest trends in the Indian IT sector.

The grand finale of world’s biggest coding event – TechGig Code Gladiators 2018 – concluded on June 9 with the crowning of India’s top coders. Ever since February 2018, when this year’s edition of TechGig Code Gladiators was announced, the Indian tech community enthusiastically participated in this mega coding marathon.

Vineet Paliwal managed to beat 2,28,880 Indian coders to clinch the prestigious ‘Code Champion’ title at the 2018 edition of TechGig Code Gladiators. Noida-based Vineet, who is working as a Director with a leading technology company took home a whopping sum of Rs. 2,50,000, a trophy and a certificate.

The 2017 edition of TechGig Code Gladiators had made it to the Guinness Book of World Records as the World’s Largest Programming Event. Code Gladiators 2017 attracted 81,641 unique submissions, thereby breaking the previous World Record of 30,634 entries set by China’s Baidu Online Network Technology. Participation at the 2018 edition was even bigger than the record-breaking 2017 numbers.



“TechGig Code Gladiators 2018 proves that Indian coders are extremely competitive and highly enthusiastic. This time, the event witnessed a massive participation of 2,28,880 coders out of which only the best 15,000 were shortlisted for the semi-final round and just 300 coders were considered for the final,” said Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head of TechGig and TimesJobs. Notably, TechGig Code Gladiators 2017 edition saw 2,09,111 participants and set the world record for maximum participation in a programming competition.

“The finale event spanned over three days and we met some of the most proficient coders out there. From undergraduate tech students to even expecting mothers – we saw a whole new generation of super zealous techies who were eager to showcase their skills to the world,” Ramathreya Krishnamurthi added.

Overall, more than five winners were felicitated at the event, including:



First runners-up: Akashdeep Nain

Second runners-up: Naveen Reddy

Third runners-up: Vikram Singh Panwar

Fourth runners-up: Aneesh D H



The 2018 edition of Code Gladiators also crowned best three teams in 10 themes including new themes like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Amazon Alexa Skills, and Cloud Computing.



Congratulating the winners, Sanjay Goyal, VP, and Head- Product & Technology, TimesJobs and TechGig said, “TechGig as a platform enables country’s young tech professionals to learn, compete and test their skills. Code Gladiators is a testament to that commitment. I believe technology can no longer be a discrete industry. So, we are planning to go international and create a global innovation exchange for the Indian and International coding fraternity. We would also like to create opportunities where Indian coders can partner with their global counterparts and explore innovations around new and emerging technologies.”

Vishal Sharma, Managing Director in Consulting, Deloitte Consulting India Private Limited said, “At Deloitte, our focus is to provide a well-rounded growth opportunity to our professionals to cultivate their talent. We help them leverage their unique strengths to contribute, innovate, and unlock their potential while solving our client’s biggest challenges. TechGig Code Gladiators is one such platform for our professionals to innovate and hone their skills. Last year, we won the ‘Coding Powerhouse of India’ title and this year, we have come back with a much stronger participative spirit. This championship is a great way to assess and identify our calibre in an ever-evolving marketplace, especially for our professionals who can shine among their peers in the industry and be competitive.”



TechGig Code Gladiators 2018 Code Champion Vineet Paliwal thanked TechGig for providing an apt platform to showcase his talent. “I am a tech professional with 15 years of work experience. Presently I head a team of 160 techies at my firm, and hence most of my current portfolio includes managerial level supervision of work. TechGig gave me an opportunity to test my coding skills again, and that too with freshers and experienced professionals alike. This opportunity helped me brush up my coding skills and of course learn new ones as well,” said an enthusiastic Vineet. He was preparing for this contest for some time, and now wishes to take a well-deserved break with his family!



For more details, please visit https://www.techgig.com/codegladiators/



Event glimpse footage – https://youtu.be/C0RxBU6e6oc