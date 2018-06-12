It’s a glorious moment for Team Speedo and the whole of India as Team Speedo’s Paralympic swimmer; Niranjan Mukundan has set an Asian record in the 200m Backstroke event and secured a bronze medal in the 50m Butterfly at the Para Swimming World Series 2018 in Berlin.

The World Series was created to bring together some of the biggest competitions on the global calendar with the world’s best swimmers in action. It also enables National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) and National Federations (NFs) to better plan and develop their own programmes, by having access to competitions where rules and regulations are applied consistently.

In the 200m backstroke, Niranjan clocked 3:16.01 seconds while covering the distance as he eclipsed Van Chung's existing mark of 4:02.49 seconds.

Niranjan Mukundan, Team Speedo India athlete said, “These are sweet victories. This is a new Asian Record in the 200-metre backstroke erasing the old record by Chang Vun back in 2003. I had been out of the sport for almost six months due to an injury and had to undergo a small surgical procedure to recover from it, so this means a lot to me! I look forward to further better my Asian rankings.”

This Bangalore boy hails from a modest family. Born with a medical condition called Spina bifida and with clubbed feet, he has undergone as many as sixteen surgeries. Doctors advised him to take up swimming to strengthen his leg muscles. His mother took him to the swimming club in Bangalore and it is here that the renowned coach John Christopher spotted and promised to turn him into an international level swimmer. After an extensive training under him, Niranjan later trained at Thanyapura, Phuket, Thailand where he is currently based.



