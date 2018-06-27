The Taiwan Textile Federation and the Bureau of Foreign Trade would be forming the Taiwan Pavilion for the 6th year at Technotex India Exhibition which will be held in Mumbai from 28th-29th June 2018. Technotex India is organized by the Ministry of Textiles and FICCI.

Exploring new partnerships and business opportunities in the growing technical textiles sector of India, this year 10 leading Taiwanese companies producing innovative technical, functional, performance and industrial textiles and accessories will be showcasing their high-end products along with others at the Taiwan Pavilion @ Technotex India Exhibition. This will be an excellent opportunity for Indian buyers of “Smart Technology Textiles” to network with the Taiwanese suppliers here in India.

Taiwan is one of the very few countries who can fulfil India’s requirements as the Taiwan textiles sector is the leader in technology innovations and manufacturing in the world with a strong research & development segment. Targeting the growing Indian technical textile industry, which is expected to grow at a rate of 20% annually to touch US$30 billion over the next five years, Technotex India is a perfect platform to explore business opportunities under this sector in India.

Fashion as part of a function and eco-friendly and sustainable textiles are important factors in the growing apparel industry across major markets. Thanks to a surge in global demand for sustainability, technological, innovation and new functionalities textiles. Taiwan’s textile manufacturers are surfing the wave by catering to the wellness generation, getting the production more cost-effective and going greener.

Mr. Sean Tsai of Taiwan Textile Federation said, “Technotex is an important platform for us to showcase and promote Taiwan’s strength in technical as well as functional textiles amongst the Indian buyers across various industry verticals. India has a huge potential for us and we are looking forward to build new contacts and explore business opportunities in the Indian technical textiles market as well as other sectors such as sports apparel, outdoor gear and wear, home textiles and medical and healthcare sectors. We invite all to come and meet us at Technotex India 2018.”​

Meet us and get to know us

For exhibitors profiles and business matching opportunities with Taiwanese Companies, log on to: www.techttf.worldexindia.com

Date / Time / Venue

Event: TECHNOTEX 2018

Date: 28-29 June, 2018 (Thursday-Friday)

Time: 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Venue: Hall V, Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon (East), Mumbai-63, India