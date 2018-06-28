India & USA based cyber security solutions provider TAC Security has announced a new platform ESOF (Enterprise Security on One Framework) for organizations to manage their entire IT security and risk assessment needs in one single platform.

William May, Former Vice President IBM and Subinder Khurana, Former VP-Cognizant has helped TAC team to build the platform since past two years. ESOF (Enterprise Security on One Framework) SaaS model will provide organizations of all sizes and markets the flexibility, scalability, and cost effectiveness to secure the applications that power their business. ESOF uses complex and flexible Artificial Intelligence Algorithms to calculate the score based on the type, severity and total number of vulnerabilities found. ESOF ability to track vulnerability data across hosts and time lets security professionals use reports interactively to better understand the security of business.

The platform empowers a CISO, or security professional to quickly address changing assessment requirements, adapt to agile development cycles, and respond to evolving threats. With its easy-to-navigate portal security professionals of an organization can readily; Schedule and reschedule assessment, Managing test depth, View or download assessment results and share them among team members and across departments, Tracking of what vulnerabilities has been patched in the IT pyramid.

Trishneet Arora, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, TAC Security said, “The amount of time CISO spends on reviewing and analyzing complex security reports will be reduced to 30% and take monitor actions anytime through ESOF and also help them to build the confidence of the IT Security through ESOF score card.”

ESOF’s major targets are banks, large enterprises, healthcare and government departments and defence. TAC Security has already sold the platform to existing customers and few new clients from the United States have started using it.

According to the latest reports the cyber security market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during 2018-2023 and Growth in the market is expected to be driven by rising number of government initiatives towards digitizing government sector entities and processes, healthcare, BFSI, education and other vital sectors of the country, as per reports. TAC Security is keeping its eyes on having large number of customers and building brand in the market and expanding footprints geographically.

In April 2018, ISPG (USA) named TAC Security as Cyber Security Startup of the Year. TAC Security is the third Indian company after Infosys and Wipro to have been awarded at ISPG. In Jan 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine awarded TAC Security with Deep Tech Startup of the Year Award. TAC Security is recently hired by Chief Minister Office of Gujarat to provide cyber security solutions and also hired by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to perform security assessment on 50+ UPI (Unified Payment Interface) based applications.