STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India), a subsidiary of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) was named ‘Colocation Service Provider of the Year’ at Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India ICT Awards held in New Delhi. Currently in its 16th year, the awards banquet witnessed participation of leading personalities and companies from the ICT sector, and honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies. This year 39 awards were presented across four categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, Enterprise Telecom Services and Mobile and Wireless.



Congratulating STT GDC India for the award, Benoy CS, Director & Business Unit Head, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “As a colocation partner, STT GDC India continued its innovation ethos and commitment to its customers and partners to deliver an exemplary experience by investing in its products and services in the face of escalating customer demand and increased competition. With 15 datacenters strategically sited in 8 cities in India, STT GDC India has continued to help enterprises succeed in their digital transformation journey by transforming businesses to generate growth, cost efficiency and business agility. Its datacenters are the IT backbone of many organizations that serve to run a multitude of different applications and complex heterogeneous environments.”



Sumit Mukhija, CEO, STT GDC India said, “We are extremely honored to be the recipient of the Colocation Service Provider of the Year award, and being acknowledged as the company that sets the benchmark for India’s datacenter industry. This award also recognizes our positive contributions and how we are fostering innovation while being committed to providing our customers with best-in-class datacenter infrastructure designed for maximum efficiency.”



STT GDC India helps enterprises to host their IT infrastructure from a complete suite of hosting services from its datacenters. Carrier neutral colocation services give enterprises access to high density datacenters that support high performance computing, interconnection to public cloud and a platform to collaborate with their digital supply chain. The company also has the flexibility to provide various deployment options from its colocation services suite such as shared rack, dedicated rack, caged space, remote hands service, customer workspace plus reporting service. In addition, the company provides 100% uptime, carrier neutrality, and high network density and state of the art security solutions. STT GDC India acts as a partner that can commit business availability and future-proof IT architecture, freeing enterprises to concentrate on their core business.



Being a process driven organization, STT GDC India’s facilities feature clean and precisely regulated power plus monitored cooling and physical security for all server, storage and networking equipment. The company’s commitment to energy efficiency through green technology and sustainable energy initiatives in its datacenters has been rewarded.