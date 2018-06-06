Snapdeal.com

Snapdeal today announced the launch of its Eid Store, a one-stop-shop within the Snapdeal platform, for all festive requirements – from dressing up for the occasion, decorating the house, cooking the feast to shopping for gifts for friends and family. The Snapdeal Eid store is aimed at making the shopping experience engaging and convenient. Snapdeal spokesperson said, “The intent of creating the Eid Store is to enable users to find all their requirements in one place, without having to hunt for them.” Most options on the Eid Store come with attractive offers, with discounts in the range of 30%-70%. In addition, HDFC Bank debit and credit card users get 10% instant discount. Here are some glimpses of the curated store: Gifting Options: The online store has got you sorted for the gifting options for this special day. You can gift your loved ones, dry fruits & gift boxes available at discount of up to 40%. You can also buy candle holders under Rs. 499, wall clocks, photo frames, dinner sets available from a starting price of Rs. 299, Rs. 199 and Rs. 349 respectively. You can also go for the top-selling mobile phones available at discount of up to 60%. In case you are confused what to buy, you can also gift a Snapdeal gift card starting from Rs. 500.

