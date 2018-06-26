India Business Awards, 2018, conceived and initiated by Blindwink.in is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers and go getters from the Business & Service sector.The most sought after awards in the Business sector was organized on 24th June, 2018 (Sunday) at Taj Hotels in Bangalore.

Ms. Soha Ali Khan, Bollywood Actress was the Chief Guest for the event who gave away the award certificates and trophies to the title holders in their respective categories.

The list of awardees of the prestigious India Business Awards, 2018 are:

Ecstasy Skin & Hair Care – Best Selling Natural & Organic Skin & Hair Care Brand, Multifit Wellness Pvt. Ltd – Best Functional Fitness Studio Brand, Dynamic Warrior Martial Art Academy, Surat – Best Martial Art Academy In India, Boishakhee Sarkar Ghosh – India's Outstanding Professional Makeup Artist Of The Year 2018, Tamashree Deb – Most Promising Makeup Artist And Trainer In Bangalore, YLG Salons – Best Chain Of Salon's For The Year 2018, Ms Nalini Dhir – Specialized Bridal Makeovers In Pune, Mithu Sarkar Sen – Best Makeup Artist & Hair Stylist In Kolkata, Piu Saha – Most Promising Makeup Artist In Malda District, Visage Salon & Spa – Best Premium Services Salon & Spa In Bhubaneswar 2018, Pushpanjali Ghosh – Most Creative Makeup Artist In Kolkata, Neha Agarwal – Most Promising Bridal Makeup Artist In Kolkata 2018, Sana Shaikh – Most Creative Makeover Artist In Goa 2018, Bella Cosmetics India – Leading Beauty Emporium In Hyderabad, Harsha Gohil Kothari Bridal Studio – Best Hair & Makeup Artist In Mumbai, Archana Mishra – Make Up Artist Of The Year For West Bengal, Indulge The Salon – Most Promising Salon Chain Of The Year, Future Doctor Education Services – Best Educational Consultancy For Medical Program In Maharashtra, Sunstar Coaching Center – Best Skill Development Coaching Institute In Bangalore, Granmother’s Arms School – Most Promising Pre School In Dwarka, Artans Arts Academy – India's Best Coaching Institute For Arts & Design Entrance Exams, The Trackers – Best Overseas Education In Punjab, Tirupati Immigration Consultant Pvt Ltd. – Best Immigration Consultant In Gujarat, Education Overseas Consultancy Pvt Ltd – India's Best Overseas Consultants For Medical Education 2018, Myeduline Technologies India Private Limited – Best Educational Digital Partner Of The Year 2018, Flyway Airhostess Academy – Best Airhostess Training Academy In North India, Head West Migration Services – Most Promising Immigration Consultants In India, Partap world school, Kangra Himachal Pradesh – Best CBSE Co-Educational Day School in Himachal Pradesh , Partap World School, Pathankot, Punjab – Best CBSE Day Boarding cum Residential school in Punjab, Mr. Rohin Gupta – Most Trusted Investment Advisor In Jammu, Dr. D. Vijaya Krisshna – Outstanding Entrepreneur In Beauty & Fitness Industry In South India 2018, Mr. Akshar Syal – Outstanding Entrepreneur In Recycled Packaging In North India, Dr.R.Rajendran – Outstanding Visionary For Assisting Youth In Talent Realization & Grooming, Rahul Karanam – Outstanding Young Entrepreneurial Leadership Of The Year In Andra Pradesh, Chef Aanal Kotak – Chefpreneur Of The Year, Mr.Pankaj Vats – Most Creative Designer Of Marble And Sandstone Articles 2018., Mr.Harsh Ajmera – Outstanding Entrepreneur Of The Year In Jharkhand 2018, Dr Indresh N S (Proprietor) – Most Inspiring Entrepreneur In Ayurvedic Pharmaceuticals, Miss. Kahkasha Saxena – Best Astrology And Divine Science Specialist In Central India 2018, Miss. Simran S Godhwani – Best Kathak Dancer & Choreographer In Karnataka – 2018, Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta – Young Dynamic Business Leadership Award 2018, M/S Invogue. (G.N Santosh Swamy & Shyam M. M) – Best Interior Designer In Bangalore, DLM Architects & Associates – Best Architect In Rajasthan, Shashank Jain – Woodofa Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. – Best Innovative Interior Designers In Delhi, Flipspaces – Best Interior Design Company For Commercial Spaces In India, Acanthus Architecture And Interior Consultants – Best Professional Architects & Interior Consultants In Delhi, IDT Nashik – Institute Of Design & Technology – Best Fashion Design & Interior Design Institute In Maharashtra, Space Design – Best Architect & Interior Designer In Anand, Gujarat, Masum Mohapatra – Most Promising Architect & Interior Designer In Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, Nitin Gupta – Most Specialized Interior Designers In UP, Kolors Healthcare India Pvt Ltd – Most Trusted Slimming & Beauty Treatment Brand In India, Arogyada Online Homoeopathy Clinic – Best Online Homeopathy Clinic, Amrutveda Wellness Pvt Ltd – Best Quality Ayurveda Healthcare Products Brand In Maharashtra 2018, Implantree International Dental Hospitals Pvt Ltd – Best Dental Implant Centre & Zygoma Clinic In Chennai, Ceyone Nutri India Pvt Ltd – Leading Direct Selling Healthcare Brand 2018, Catalyst Biomedicals – Leading High Quality Medical Equipments & Products Suppliers & Repair Services, Otlar Life Private Limited – Best Beauty & Health Products In Chandigarh, Ladakh Oxygen Plant – Innovative Business Of The Year (Unique Oxygen Renting Business), Cristaa – Best Emerging Antiplaque & Germicidal Toothpaste Brand Of India, Delux Food Products – Best Beverage Manufacturer In TamilNadu, Nawab's Dine Restaurant – Best Dine In Restaurant In Hyderabad, Dev Spices – Outstanding Quality Manufacturers Of Spices In Gujarat, Hotel Express Inn, Mumbai – Best Value For Money Hotel In Mumbai, Indian Kombu Foods – India's Best Quality Healthy Organic Foods Brands 2018, Hotel Sutrupti – Best Hotel In Bhubaneswar, Jai Ice Cream Corner – Best Quality Ice Cream Manufacturers In Telangana, Sirisha Reddy Garment Works – Global Luxury Brand (Bridal Wear), New Fancy Bags – Best Bag Shop In Kolkata, Chheda Jewellers Pvt Ltd. – Best Jadau/Kundan Jewellery, Neetu Agrawal – Best Lifestyle Exhibition In Indore, QBA Footwear – Best Footwear & Component Manufacturing Company In North India 2018, Sharma Publicity & Bhavna Production – Best Advertising And Event Agency In Rajasthan., Harmony Events & Talent – Leading Event Planner & Talent Platform For Aspiring Artists In Maharashtra, Punith Event Management & Wedding Planner – Best Luxurious Wedding Planners In Central Karnataka 2018, Zzeeh Wedding Planners – Best Wedding Planner In South India, Siddu Events – Best Creative Event Planners In India, Hemal K. Patel – Most Creative Photographer In Mumbai 2018, A Raj Group – Best IT Company Of The Year, O Gen Infosystem Pvt Ltd – Best Web Design Company, Ebrandz Solutions – Best Digital Marketing Company In India, Qtek IT Consulting And Services LLP – Best IT Service Provider In AP, Gyrix Technolabs – Best App Development Company In Central India, Vonkdoth Software Solutions Pvt Ltd.– Best Software Services Provider In Rural Telangana, Markreferal Service Private Limited – Best E-Commerce Services In UP, Insta9 Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd – Fastest Growing Companies In IT & Software Development In Telangana, EWS Technologies Private Limited (Formerly Known As Web Expert India) – Best Website Designing And Development Company In India, Z Design – Best Advertisement Agency In Gulbarga – North Karnataka, Mannat’s Boutique – Best Brand Designer Boutique In Patna, Bihar, Orion Security Solutions Private Limited – Best Security Services Provider In India, EquityPandit Financial Services (P) Limited – Professional Financial Services Of The Year, Magic Key Properties – Best Online Platform For Real Estate, RERA Consultants LLP – Best Professional Consultants For Services Under RERA, S V Engineering And Consultancy Services – Best Projects Design And Projects Management Consultancy Company In India, Bharat Infracement Limited – Best Leading Cement Manufacturers In North India, Sajai Steels And Project Limited – Leading Manufacturer & Suppliers In Prefabricated Structures In Maharashtra, Paramount Enterprises – Leading Manufacturer Of Spot Welding Spares In India, Rajdhani Universal Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Sangli, Maharashtra, India – Best Textile Industry In Sangli, New Age Cleaning Solutions – Best Manufacturers For Cleaning Equipment Machines In West Bengal, Pure Water Technologies – Leading R.O Water Purifier Manufacturers In Bagalkot District, Azhaan Beverages Pvt. Ltd (Bringi Natural Spring Water Kashmir) – Best Natural Spring Water Of India, CMSR Steel Pvt Ltd., Moin Pasha – Best Suppliers For Steel Bangalore, Airpack Private Limited – Best Quality Packaging Material Providers In Gujarat, Vervesemi Microelectronics Private Limited – India's Leading Semiconductor Company In Telecommunication 2018, Vachi Plyboards LLP – Best Quality Film Faced Shuttering Plywood Suppliers In Yamunanagar, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Limited – Leading Seed Company Of The Year, Diya Umar – Best Bridal Makeover Artist In Srinagar, Neha Manchanda – Best Makeover Salon & Hair Spa In Panchkula, Iman Zaidi – Most Promising Bridal Makeup Artist In Hyderabad, Salma Sheriff – Best Business Strategist For Women Entrepreneur, Mr. Pradosh Dilip, Amoncar Classic Catering Services Pvt. Ltd – Excellence Caterers Of The Year 2018, Obuusha Senthel – Best Terracota Pottery & Designer Article Collection, Celest Technologies LLP – Best IT Business Solution Providers In Maharashtra, Insidelogic Private Limited – Best Image Editing Software Company In India, SMSGATEWAYHUB (Gulpreet Singh Arora) – Best Telecommunication Service Provider, HPS Sports – Best Sportswear In Rajasthan, Vooraf Technology Pvt. Ltd. – Best Data Processing Service Company Based In West Bengal, Sikkim Film (Raj Sitaula) – Best Film & Television Production In Sikkim, Pristine Aerosols Private Limited – Best Manufacturers For Quality Chemicals In Maharashtra, Shradha Hedau Footwear Couture Pvt Ltd – Unique Footwear Couture Collections Of The Year 2018, M D International School – Best School For Educational Excellence In Bijnor, Gaurav Jain , CEO BookMyColleges.com – Best Startup In Higher Education Consultancy 2018, Pradakshinaa – Best Wedding Photographer In Mumbai, Anne Aravind Babu – Best Luxury Wedding Planner Of Hyderabad, Shutter Memories Photography – Most Preferred Wedding Photographer In Chennai 2018, Suresh & Company (Mahalaxmi Suresh Masale) – Fastest Growing Spices & Pickles Brand In Maharashtra, Kruti Art Academy (Kruti Raghani Mehta) – India’s Outstanding Young Portrait & Figure Drawing Artist 2018.