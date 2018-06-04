ederation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) in a bid to spearhead activities across India and bridge the gap between the 18% of women using sanitary napkins and the 82% of women often reverting to unsafe alternatives including old clothes, rags, hay and even ash.

FOGSI is a professional organisation representing the practitioners of obstetrics and gynaecology in India. With 241 member societies and over 33,000 individual members across India, FOGSI is one of the largest membership-based organisations of specialized professionals within the field of obstetrics and gynaecology.



Following the successful launch of the Niine Movement during the Menstrual Awareness Conclave to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day last month, founder Amar Tulsiyan and Co-founder Payal Tulsiyan were amongst the panellists speaking at a session during the summit focusing on Adolescent Girls’ Health. Inspired by the harrowing story of one of the many girls across India without access to hygienic sanitary products, Amar Tulsiyan launched the Niine Movement – an ambitious five-year plan aimed at raising awareness of the importance of menstrual hygiene and the urgent need to tackle the taboos associated with menstruation.



Moderated by Dr. Lila Vyas and Dr Madhuri Patel, the Adolescent Girls’ Health session featured esteemed medical experts including Dr. Sampath Kumari, Dr. Bharti Maheshwari, Dr. Vinita Singh, Dr. Gunjan Gupta, Dr. Vaishali Chavan, Dr. Parul Nigam and Dr. Nidhi Khera.



The FOGSI International Women’s Health Summit also celebrated the exceptional contributions of individuals towards the welfare of society. In recognition of their work towards tackling the taboos and stigmas associated with menstrual hygiene, Amar Tulsiyan and Payal Tulsiyan were presented the prestigious Partner in Health Award.



Speaking at the session, Amar and Payal Tulsiyan’s marked the partnership between the Niine Movement and FOGSI, as they closely align on issues surrounding female reproductive health. The strategic partnership will spearhead a series of initiatives across India to bridge the gap between the women who do and do not use sanitary napkins.



Speaking about their participation at the FOGSI International Women’s Health Summit in the capacity of a strategic partner and high-level panellist, Amar Tulsiyan said, “The reproductive health of girls and women in India is a subject that I am passionate about, and I look forward to discussing the issues that are most prevalent today as well as possible solutions with experts from the medical profession. I believe that this summit marks an auspicious beginning to the Niine Movement’s partnership with FOGSI, and by working together we can achieve real change for the girls and women of India.”



Dr. Jaideep Malhotra, President of FOGSI said, “We were delighted to have change-makers such as Amar and Payal Tulsiyan and the Niine Movement more broadly participating in the FOGSI International Women’s Health Summit. With the testimonies of FOGSI members in the medical profession, who are on the frontlines of research and treatment, as well as the advocacy and action of those in the Niine Movement, we are entering a transformational period for women’s health. We are very much looking forward to the partnership with the Niine Movement and the benefits it will bring for women’s health everywhere.”