Celebrating the spirit of Fatherhood, Snapdeal, today announced the launch of its tailored Father’s Day Store on its platform as a one-stop destination to pick special gifts for fathers. This store offers abundant options which range from interesting books to fitness products, watches, clothes, personalized products and gadgets. The store will have an easy access to a selection of over 10,000 products from about 50 types of gifts.



Snapdeal Spokesperson said, “Fathers can be tough to shop for. Snapdeal strives to make choosing and then buying the gift far more convenient. Our store will help buyers bring the father-children bond alive.”



Customers can avail up to 70% discount on the Father’s Day Store and an additional 10% instant discount to HDFC bank debit and credit card users.



Here are some glimpses of the curated store: Gifting Options: The online store offers an array of products ranging from wallets, cufflinks, ties, watches, headphones, mobile phones etc. with discounts going up to 80%.

The online store offers an array of products ranging from wallets, cufflinks, ties, watches, headphones, mobile phones etc. with discounts going up to 80%. Fashion items: The store also offers comprehensive clothing range including ties, cufflinks, perfumes, formal shoes etc with discounts reaching up to 70%.

The store also offers ties, cufflinks, perfumes, formal shoes etc with discounts reaching up to 70%. Adventure items: The online store also brings products for adventurous fathers including biking, hiking, car accessories with discounts going up to 70%.

The online store also brings products for adventurous fathers including biking, hiking, car accessories with discounts going up to 70%. Health products: The store also offers widest range in health and fitness related products such as home gyms, treadmills etc. which are available at a discount of up to 80%.

The store also offers widest range in health and fitness related products such as home gyms, treadmills etc. which are available at a discount of up to 80%. Relaxing items: Products such as recliners, diffusers and mattresses are also available with discounts up to 60%.

Products such as recliners, diffusers and mattresses are also available with discounts up to 60%. Personalized products: Personalized gift items such as coffee mugs, T-shirts, mobile covers, keychains, wall decals etc. are also on offer at the store. All products are available at attractive discounts and offers. For further information, visit: https://www.snapdeal.com/offers/fathers-day