The location advantage that Ghaziabad provides is unmatched to any other real estate destination. It has been so systematically developed that every region has its own entry and exit, plus it is accessible from Delhi on all sides. In a nutshell, Ghaziabad is centrally located. The city’s infrastructure has developed manifolds over the years. The wide presence of metro rail, increase in transportation facilities, development of schools, universities, hospitals, power plants, etc. has made sure that the city is ready for the best in near future, as it is also in the smart cities list. For example, metro rail is available in Vaishali and Kaushambi and will soon be available till the old bus stand through the extension of the red line of Delhi Metro, most of the commercial developments are in Raj Nagar and significant industrial development is in Sahibabad, near Vasundhra and much more.

Buyers and investors of Ghaziabad region had something more to cheer about as the city saw the emergence of Siddharth Vihar few years back, which is located next to Indirapuram on NH 24. The kind of already existing infrastructure and connectivity it shares; it is sure to be the best pocket of Ghaziabad city in the coming few years. It has a 75 meter wide road, is directly connected to FNG expressway and located right next to Indirapuram. Siddharth Vihar has huge housing potential with more than two lakh people expected to live there in the next 5 years and with the Link Road providing seamless connectivity on both sides between NH – 24 and NH – 58, the growth of this region is sure to be fast tracked. Being a neighbour to Indirapuram, Siddharth Vihar will be just 10 mins drive away from Delhi, 3 km from Ghaziabad railway station, 45 mins from IGI airport, 10 mins from Noida and easily accessible from any point in NCR. Speaking about commercial developments, it is very close to Shipra Mall and Jaipuria Mall, both in Indirapuram and also has several hospitals, schools, shopping complexes and transport facilities nearby. Looking at the current scenario, Siddharth Vihar has it all for a resident to fulfil all their daily and desired needs and with the kind of rapid paced development real estate players of NCR are showing; few years down the line this place will be a name to reckon with.

Real Estate in Siddharth Vihar has seen a lot of movement in the last couple of years with developers like Gaurs Group and SG Estates coming up with group housing projects in the region. SG Estates has recently launched its latest project SG Shikhar Heights in the region having a total of approximately 800 units with a saleable area of 8 lakh sq. ft. being developed on 3.5 acres of land comprising of 3 unit types in 2/3 BHK variants. This is the group’s first project in Siddharth Vihar and fourteenth overall in Ghaziabad which will be developed at a total cost of approximately Rs. 250 crores.

Gaurav Gupta, Director, SG Estates says, “Ghaziabad has always been a key real estate destination of NCR. The emergence of Siddharth Vihar had brought about another remarkable option for buyers and investors. There are a lot of location, connectivity and infrastructural advantages with this place that others don’t have. Looking at the way development is taking place at Siddharth Vihar, this will be the second Indirapuram of Ghaziabad in the future.”

Gaurs Group has already been developing Gaurs Siddhartham comprising of 2/3 BHK units in the region having a total of 9 towers housing 32 floors each. The project will also see Gaurs International School coming up in the vicinity along with facilities like club, swimming pool, sewage treatment plant and zero garbage concept within the society. The project will comprise of 2476 units and another 450 units for the Economically Weaker Sections of the society. The project is slated to be delivered by June 2020.

Manoj Gaur, Vice President CREDAI-National & MD, Gaurs Group says, “It is good to see the way Ghaziabad is shaping up. With an early boom provided by Vaishali, Kaushambi and Vasundhra, carried forward by Raj Nagar Extn. and Indirapuram; the emergence of Siddharth Vihar had kept the charm going for the investors of NCR. The best highlight of this region is that it is very strategically located on NH 24 and has a very good connectivity on either side.”