The World Environment Day is a global fête for positive environmental action, coordinated by United Nations Environment Programme every year on June 5th. Siddha Group launched a campaign on World Environment Day – Be Selfish! Campaign, in association with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Shri Debasish Kumar, Hon’ble Member Mayor-in-Council, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Shri Shuvaprasanna, Eminent Artist, Ms Sarbari Dutta, Fashion Designer & Mr. Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group, on 4th June, flagged off a tableau on wheels at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata. The tableau will move around the city for a week and spread the messages through videos on dengue awareness.

“We should all take pledge to drive away dengue from the city. The public needs to be educated with such initiatives so that the message spreads. We, at Siddha Group, are taking a pledge along with Kolkata Municipal Corporation to spread the awareness on dengue and keep the environment clean. If we can keep the Environment clean, menaces like Dengue will diminish,” said Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

Several hoardings have been mounted across the city to spread the message. Siddha Group has always taken many initiatives to make the public aware about the necessity of a green and clean environment.