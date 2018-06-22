Senseforth has won the ‘Artificial Intelligence Product of the Year’ award at the Frost & Sullivan India ICT Awards 2018. Currently in its 16th year, the awards event witnessed participation of leading personalities and companies from the ICT sector, and honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies.



Congratulating Senseforth.AI on the award, Benoy CS, Director, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “AI is no more a buzzword, and companies have started to implement and utilize AI capabilities as per their business use cases. Chatbots are predicted to be the future interface for companies and are proving to be a growth engine for enterprises. Senseforth.AI is one of the most comprehensive bot platforms today with the widest range of intelligent business bots. Several marquee brands trust Senseforth for its high accuracy and engaging user experience. The company serves over 5 million queries every month for 2 million unique users across various sectors like Financial Services, Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Real Estate, Hospitality and many more on its platform.”



"We are thrilled to receive this honour. Operating at the forefront of AI innovation, Senseforth is strategically positioned to disrupt enterprise technology ecosphere,” said Shridhar Marri, CEO and Co-Founder of Senseforth. “As a deep tech product with a wide spectrum of intelligent assistants for any use case in any industry, Senseforth has become the AI product of choice for many enterprises,” Shridhar added.



Frost & Sullivan’s India ICT Awards contenders were judged based on a variety of parameters including revenue, market share, product diversity, major customer acquisitions, and eﬃcacy of innovation process, product service, and positioning, among others. The judging process involved in-depth primary interviews of various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising some of the most prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the awards to the companies that received the number one industry rank in each category.



“This is the result our laser sharp focus on research and development and astounding team work to push the boundaries of excellence and deliver best in class business outcomes driven by AI,” Krishna Kadiri, Chief Research Oﬃcer and Co-Founder of Senseforth stated.



Adding on, Ritesh Radhakrishnan, CTO & Co-Founder, Senseforth said, “This award is a true testament to the technical superiority and maturity of our proprietary technology platform which gives us the flexibility, agility, scalability and stability required to build world class bots for some of the largest brands in the world.”