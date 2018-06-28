NYSO Events

Cultural Festival is an effort to build a bridge between youth and Indian heritage culture – Sandeep Deswal

Gigantic Cultural Fest is dedicated to encourage women empowerment, Growing India and Clean India, Fit India – Sandeep Deswal Our country has always been the reservoir of talent, be it in the field of art, science, literature, or any other field. Indian talent has been much acclaimed all over the world, and special emphasis has been given to the inherent strength of Indian talent in various forms and always gathered appreciation from people residing in almost all the parts of the world. We have such a cultural heritage that the whole world is looking for, but due to the modernization our youth is adopting the western abidance, and due to which they are getting away from their own culture said Shri Devkinandan Thakur Ji, The world renowned Spiritual Guru.



For this a mega cultural festival “Sanskratik Mahotsav 2018” will be organized by the NYSO Events and Abode 1st Group at Talkatora Stadium from 28 July to 30 July 2018. Through this cultural fest, Shri Devkinandan Thakur ji will be going to bring back the brotherhood in the heart of peoples and unite the peoples under one roof, also for the extinct culture from the country to woo Indian culture and keep it alive this gigantic event is going to be organized.



The NYSO Events and Abode 1st Group Managing Director Sandeep Deswal said that three day’s cultural festival is an effort to build a bridge between youth and Indian heritage culture.



He added his words by saying; India has been going places since a long time now, as far as global opportunities are concerned. The Indian economy is the seventh largest in the world, when it comes to GDP, India has been categorized as a newly industrialized country, and the economy has witnessed a steady growth rate over the last two decades due to which NRI investors feeling Indian market trustworthy for business purpose.



According to Sandeep Deswal, the cultural fest is dedicated to encourage women empowerment, Growing India and Clean India, Fit India. Mainly under the “Beti Bachao Beti Padao” slogan, will give the appreciation award to those women’s who established their Dominance with their outstanding work from different parts of life and other focused fields. The second day of the fest will be full of energetic gathering and the stage will be shared under Growing India for country’s leading business personalities, sports stars, media personalities, NRI contributors of Indian society and culture. Also, the families of martyr’s police personnel and deceased soldiers of the country will be honored and financially awarded. The third and the last day of the program is in Modern Sanskrit, Culture and the program will focus on rites and rituals. The enormous festival will witness under the supervision of many cabinet ministers, sports stars like Bajrang Puniya, Surender Nada, Vijender Singh, Shivani Katariya and many more. Among the prominent personalities of the industry including renowned industrialist, Foreign Delegates, NRI along with more than seven thousand, People are expected to participate.



Sandeep Deswal, Managing Director of NYSO Events and Abode 1st Group said that main motive of organizing this event is to save the lost culture of India among the peoples and illuminating the name of our country around the world.