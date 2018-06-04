Mr. Sanjib Datta, Executive Director (Business Development), GAIL has taken over charge as Managing Director of Mahanagar Gas Limited on 30th May 2018.



Mr. Datta, an Electrical Engineer from Jadavpur University- Kolkata, has a rich experience of over 32 years in handling multifarious assignments in the natural gas sector, covering diverse functions like, Business Development, Marketing, Project Development and Construction as well as Operation & Maintenance of Pipelines and LNG Terminal. His assignments in GAIL covered Merger & Acquisition initiatives as well as steering of Globalization and Diversification efforts.

He steered GAIL to its successful participation in a shale gas asset in USA and also headed the team instrumental in finalizing the gas supplies and tolling service agreements pertaining to the LNG liquefaction project at Cove Point. He also handled GAIL’s initiatives to import gas into India through the TAPI pipeline apart from overseeing GAIL’s investments in China, Egypt and Myanmar in the areas of city gas distribution and cross- country pipeline.

In India, Mr. Sanjib Datta has led GAIL’s forays into the solar business and has also steered GAIL’s initiatives in diverse areas, like, floating LNG regasification terminals, LNG shipping, gas-based power generation, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals etc. As a Project Manager, he had handled GAIL’s participation in the restructuring and revival of the Dabhol Project after departure of Enron.

Mr. Datta has rich board level experience and has served on the Boards of GAIL Global (USA) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL through which GAIL is channelizing its business initiatives in E&P and LNG sourcing in USA and also on those of South East Asia Gas Pipeline Company, TAPI Pipeline Company Limited, National Gas Company Limited and Fayum Gas Limited. Besides, he has also been GAIL’s nominee Director on the Board of ONGC Petro-additions Limited.