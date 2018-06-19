With Indian athletes competing well in the Olympics, Commonwealth and South Asian games, the Government is increasingly investing- in sports infrastructure. India is gradually – providing sports facilities for every state. Sports develop and enhance the Indian youth, making them more connected to the world.

The children and youth are keen followers of various kinds of sports in India. No matter what regions they belong to, the craze for sports develops at an early age when they are as old as 4 or 5 years old. We have local heroes in various sports besides cricket. Various influencers also promote sports and a healthy lifestyle, which is prevalent in the entire nation.

The Government and the Corporate are also keen on inducting Indian athletes to more international sport competitions. The ‘Khelo India' programme has Rs. 575 crore budget allocated for the FY18–19 and the National Sports Development Fund will train elite athletes inside and outside the country. The other schemes are Scheme for Promotion of Sports among Persons with Disabilities; Scheme of Assistance for Anti-Doping Activities and Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme. To improve sports in the rural areas Government has established the Panchayat Yuva Krida Aur Khel Abhiyan.



Corporate have also started sporting events like the Indian Premier League (Cricket), Pro Kabaddi League, Hockey India League, Indian Super League (Football) and Indian Badminton League to enable a sports culture in India.

During the recent Global Sports Infrastructure Investment and CSR summit in 2017, the All India Council of Sports and Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the construction, maintenance and renovation of stadiums, gymnasiums and rehabilitation centers as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. This Public Private Partnership (PPP) along with schemes, funds, leagues, awards, etc., is helping make sports a feasible career option for the youth.



Now, reliable, top-notch, well-designed and executed sports infrastructure is getting visible in various parts of the country. Constructing stadiums, gymnasiums, sporting academies, turf arenas and games will make Indian athletic and individuals skillful to compete internationally. This will increase employment and full-time careers for former and current athletes.



Vivek Parekh, founder of Rayzon Global LLP, an end-to-end sports infrastructure solutions company, believes that a sport unites people. It is a form of escapism or relief from the day-to-day stress situations, healthy for the mind and body, and develops and connects a society/nation to the world.



Vivek Parekh’s main objective is to develop world-class sports infrastructure at an exponential rate throughout the country. Rayzon wants to forge associations with everyone who is inclined to sports and fitness. The company explores the majority of the sporting spectrum prevalent in India to provide the most comprehensive solutions in the market.



There is a requirement for better sports infrastructure facility across the nation. By meticulously collaborating with local and international players, Vivek Parekh’s goal is to be one of the instrumental people in putting India on par or above with the heavyweights.



Rayzon Global LLP is an expert in building outlets for different sports by bringing sustainable, cost-effective, eco-friendly and safe playing environments that are compliant with global quality standards.