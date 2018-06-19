Rayzon Global LLP
With Indian athletes competing well in the Olympics, Commonwealth and South Asian games, the Government is increasingly investing- in sports infrastructure. India is gradually – providing sports facilities for every state. Sports develop and enhance the Indian youth, making them more connected to the world.
The children and youth are keen followers of various kinds of sports in India. No matter what regions they belong to, the craze for sports develops at an early age when they are as old as 4 or 5 years old. We have local heroes in various sports besides cricket. Various influencers also promote sports and a healthy lifestyle, which is prevalent in the entire nation.
The Government and the Corporate are also keen on inducting Indian athletes to more international sport competitions. The ‘Khelo India' programme has Rs. 575 crore budget allocated for the FY18–19 and the National Sports Development Fund will train elite athletes inside and outside the country. The other schemes are Scheme for Promotion of Sports among Persons with Disabilities; Scheme of Assistance for Anti-Doping Activities and Urban Sports Infrastructure Scheme. To improve sports in the rural areas Government has established the Panchayat Yuva Krida Aur Khel Abhiyan.
During the recent Global Sports Infrastructure Investment and CSR summit in 2017, the All India Council of Sports and Ministry of Corporate Affairs approved the construction, maintenance and renovation of stadiums, gymnasiums and rehabilitation centers as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. This Public Private Partnership (PPP) along with schemes, funds, leagues, awards, etc., is helping make sports a feasible career option for the youth.
