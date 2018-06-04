High street retail culture in a European City Square setting, ‘The Walk’ is the latest value addition to Thane’s up-market and affluent township, Hiranandani Estate

The dream of visionary Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, it offers the perfect platform for community building for affluent and aspirational residents and Thaneites

With a typically European look and feel, ‘The Walk’ offers the perfect pedestrian friendly, leisure, entertainment, promotions and celebration hot spot

From the Heart of Europe, comes the perfect offering for high street retail culture – the concept of a City Square, in Thane’s luxury-plus township, Hiranandani Estate, ‘The Walk’. A real estate offering which is defined as a platform for citizens to come together as a community, to have an area where entertainment in form of activities, food and beverage outlets as also shopping options are available in a culturally vibrant setting. This, with the added bonus of ‘no vehicles’ in a pedestrian-friendly zone. For the first time ever in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, this concept has been created and brought to life. ‘The Walk’ is the newest value-add in Hiranandani Estate, Thane’s largest and finest township that balances nature, luxuries and conveniences across its 250 + acres expanse.

Hiranandani Estate is home to more than 5000 high-income families. The township has over 100+ fully occupied towers, with more being developed to accommodate many families who seek to be part of this prestigious address. A comprehensive township that offers the perfect launch-pad for ‘The Walk’, in form of customers who will enjoy the opportunity to bond with family and friends in what is arguably, the first such car-free zone in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The township has offered luxuries like ‘walk to work’ for the corporate sector will now offer IT and ITeS professionals a perfect work environment, with the recent inauguration of the TCS Olympus Centre, which will seat 30,000 IT and ITeS professionals in the first phase. Hiranandani Estate is a township built on the concept of community living, and ‘The Walk’ promises to be the ideal jewel in the crown for Thane, a city already known for Malls and retail therapy. At ‘The Walk’, a wide array of activities and options in form of shops and commercial/ entertainment/ retail spaces in a walking-friendly zone will provide the affluent residents as also the Corporate Sector/ IT professionals who work in Hiranandani Estate with beautifully created open spaces, in harmony with the concept of Community Living.

The brain-child of real estate Czar Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, ‘The Walk’ has shaped up in a way that pleases him. “From European Countries, the concept of high-street retail culture comes to Thane, at ‘The Walk’,” says Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. “The high-street retail culture at ‘The Walk’ is all about a cultural experience, and not just about dining, shopping, and entertainment. It dove-tails perfectly with the Hiranandani concept of community building. The logic is to create a platform where the family gets to bond, neighbours get to come together and in the process, lifestyle-plus living becomes a reality. I first thought of ‘The Walk’ as a new, pedestrian-friendly square, with a walking street and lanes that had a global feel, offered safety and a no-congestion zone with an international look and feel. It has come true to the concept,” he says.

The inter-play of landscaping and architecture creates the look and feel of tree-lined boulevards, a kids water fountain, a European Square with spacious walking spaces that are pedestrian friendly, offer easy access as also seating options, leisure and strolling spaces, a hot-spot for entertainment, promotions, and celebration – with a huge safety quotient.

Hiranandani Estate has been built on the concept of community living. ‘The Walk’ takes this concept to its logical next level, offering high-end retail therapy with options to hang-out with friends and family, in a car-free zone – safe for kids to walk about and play without parents having to worry. The first experience has visitors amazed at the European City Square experience. ‘The Walk’ is set in a beautifully created high-end retail zone – one, which is in harmony with community building and adds to the attractiveness of Hiranandani Estate, concludes Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.