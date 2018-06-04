Hiranandani Group
From the Heart of Europe, comes the perfect offering for high street retail culture – the concept of a City Square, in Thane’s luxury-plus township, Hiranandani Estate, ‘The Walk’. A real estate offering which is defined as a platform for citizens to come together as a community, to have an area where entertainment in form of activities, food and beverage outlets as also shopping options are available in a culturally vibrant setting. This, with the added bonus of ‘no vehicles’ in a pedestrian-friendly zone. For the first time ever in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, this concept has been created and brought to life. ‘The Walk’ is the newest value-add in Hiranandani Estate, Thane’s largest and finest township that balances nature, luxuries and conveniences across its 250 + acres expanse.
Hiranandani Estate is home to more than 5000 high-income families. The township has over 100+ fully occupied towers, with more being developed to accommodate many families who seek to be part of this prestigious address. A comprehensive township that offers the perfect launch-pad for ‘The Walk’, in form of customers who will enjoy the opportunity to bond with family and friends in what is arguably, the first such car-free zone in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The township has offered luxuries like ‘walk to work’ for the corporate sector will now offer IT and ITeS professionals a perfect work environment, with the recent inauguration of the TCS Olympus Centre, which will seat 30,000 IT and ITeS professionals in the first phase. Hiranandani Estate is a township built on the concept of community living, and ‘The Walk’ promises to be the ideal jewel in the crown for Thane, a city already known for Malls and retail therapy. At ‘The Walk’, a wide array of activities and options in form of shops and commercial/ entertainment/ retail spaces in a walking-friendly zone will provide the affluent residents as also the Corporate Sector/ IT professionals who work in Hiranandani Estate with beautifully created open spaces, in harmony with the concept of Community Living.
The brain-child of real estate Czar Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, ‘The Walk’ has shaped up in a way that pleases him. “From European Countries, the concept of high-street retail culture comes to Thane, at ‘The Walk’,” says Dr Niranjan Hiranandani. “The high-street retail culture at ‘The Walk’ is all about a cultural experience, and not just about dining, shopping, and entertainment. It dove-tails perfectly with the Hiranandani concept of community building. The logic is to create a platform where the family gets to bond, neighbours get to come together and in the process, lifestyle-plus living becomes a reality. I first thought of ‘The Walk’ as a new, pedestrian-friendly square, with a walking street and lanes that had a global feel, offered safety and a no-congestion zone with an international look and feel. It has come true to the concept,” he says.
The inter-play of landscaping and architecture creates the look and feel of tree-lined boulevards, a kids water fountain, a European Square with spacious walking spaces that are pedestrian friendly, offer easy access as also seating options, leisure and strolling spaces, a hot-spot for entertainment, promotions, and celebration – with a huge safety quotient.
Hiranandani Estate has been built on the concept of community living. ‘The Walk’ takes this concept to its logical next level, offering high-end retail therapy with options to hang-out with friends and family, in a car-free zone – safe for kids to walk about and play without parents having to worry. The first experience has visitors amazed at the European City Square experience. ‘The Walk’ is set in a beautifully created high-end retail zone – one, which is in harmony with community building and adds to the attractiveness of Hiranandani Estate, concludes Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.
