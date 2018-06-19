PayHuddle® Solutions, a payments consulting organization, has been accredited to provide D-PAS consulting services to its customers worldwide by Discover® Global Network. This accreditation makes them a part of a select group of companies who have proven they have the expertise to offer consulting guidance and support to Discover clients and partners.



With this accreditation, PayHuddle® can expand its consulting offer to provide guidance on D-PAS end-to-end testing for Discover Network, Diners Club International® and PULSE®. This is a significant development in the company’s consulting service activities and it matches with its expansion plans worldwide. “We are very excited to be accredited by Discover Global Network to provide D-PAS consulting services. This will allow Discover clients and partners to leverage the extensive knowledge of our consultants,” said Prakash Sambandam, CEO of PayHuddle®.



“At PayHuddle®, we have been providing consulting services to acquirers and issuers in the South Asian region very successfully. This accreditation adds to our offerings and now our customers can leverage our additional expertise on D-PAS and bring their solutions to market faster and better,” Mr. Sambandam added.



As a D-PAS consulting service provider, PayHuddle® is accredited as having expertise in D-PAS acquirer certification and deployment of contact and contactless terminals for payments and transit solutions. The company also provides pre-certification consulting to acquirers when they are looking at migration to EMV.



According to Indranil Chakraborty, Innovation Head at PayHuddle®, “We began this journey last year, and the few months of interaction with Discover Global Network has completely convinced us of the potential that it offers us at a global level. This accreditation empowers us to immensely diversify our service offerings and expand our market reach as well.”



For more information, please visit www.payhuddle.com