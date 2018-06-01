OneAssist, India’s leading assistance and protection company today announced its foray into Home Appliances, with the launch of ‘HomeServ’. This is India’s first comprehensive plan for protection of all home appliance which offers a one-stop-solution across all brands – whether old or new.

Key Features Unlimited Repairs during membership period

Comprehensive protection against breakdowns, damages & more

Guaranteed Repairs within 10 days

Covers appliances up to 10 years old – across all brands.

Verified Service Experts

100% Cashless Service

Extensive consumer research into their anxieties led to the insight that most people today own multiple appliances across different brands & different aging without having a single solution to keep them all functional throughout the year. Service experiences vary across locations with the homeowner being dependent on unqualified technicians in a primarily unorganized segment.



HomeServ provides the customer a comprehensive solution by covering all key home appliances including ACs, TVs, Refrigerators and Washing Machines amongst others, even up to 10 years old. The cashless service protects all your appliances in just one annual plan. The starting plan protects up to 4 appliances against damages, breakdowns & any malfunctions for just Rs. 4999/yr.

Speaking about the launch, Gagan Maini, Co-Founder, OneAssist, “We are extremely excited to launch HomeServ and offer our core proposition of being a One-Stop assistance and protection solution across Wallets, Smartphones, Gadgets and now Home Appliances. For HomeServ, we adopted a technology first approach to give the control of all the home appliances at the touch of a button to their owner – the customer. We look forward to delivering great service at extremely compelling price points.



OneAssist also recently launched its ad campaign #RakhoSambhalKe, which shows day to day appliances like Washing Machine, AC, and TV narrating the problems they face in their day to day functioning.

Videos: I Washing Machine I AC I TV I