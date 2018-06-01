OneAssist
OneAssist, India’s leading assistance and protection company today announced its foray into Home Appliances, with the launch of ‘HomeServ’. This is India’s first comprehensive plan for protection of all home appliance which offers a one-stop-solution across all brands – whether old or new.
Extensive consumer research into their anxieties led to the insight that most people today own multiple appliances across different brands & different aging without having a single solution to keep them all functional throughout the year. Service experiences vary across locations with the homeowner being dependent on unqualified technicians in a primarily unorganized segment.
Speaking about the launch, Gagan Maini, Co-Founder, OneAssist, “We are extremely excited to launch HomeServ and offer our core proposition of being a One-Stop assistance and protection solution across Wallets, Smartphones, Gadgets and now Home Appliances. For HomeServ, we adopted a technology first approach to give the control of all the home appliances at the touch of a button to their owner – the customer. We look forward to delivering great service at extremely compelling price points.
