Each student will be mentored by an Industry expert from the corporate world

Unique industry practice will help students transfer learnings from the classroom to workplace in the final semester

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU), announced the first batch of the 4-year integrated MBA and 3-year BBA programme. Unique mentorship and six-month immersive Industry practice are the highlights of the programme. The first batch will commence from July 13, 2018.

The 4-year integrated MBA and 3-year BBA programme is a multi-disciplinary programme which is aimed at the holistic development of the student and offers specialization in cutting-edge areas like – Marketing & Marketing Analytics; Entrepreneurship; Finance, Banking & Fintech; Business Analytics; Communication & Media Studies; and Digital & Social Media Marketing. The programme has industry linked curriculum which can be customised up to 31% by students through specialisations, electives and projects. During the course, students will be mentored by industry experts from the corporate world through Unique Mentorship Programme.

The programme is innovatively designed for students with managerial and leadership aspirations and combines two programmes – BBA and MBA. This will offer students an education in comprehensive management and save them a year by enabling them to complete both 3-year BBA and MBA in 4 years. NU also offers students an opportunity to transfer learnings from the classroom to the industry workplace for 6 months through Industry Practice in the final semester of the programme.

Speaking on the launch, Prof V S Rao, President, NIIT University said, “We have been working with industry leaders like WNS, ICICI, Federal Bank, to offer cutting-edge industry-aligned management programs to our students. So far, more than 750 graduates from NU have been placed in leading organisations with a package higher than 15L per annum. To this end, we are happy to introduce our 4-year integrated MBA and 3-year BBA programmes to help our students lead new-age management roles in the digital economy.”

NIIT University has forged strong industry linkages as one of its core principles to guarantee exceptional placement for all its students. With 421 industry partners, NU has 100% undergraduate placement record since the inception.

NU offers management programmes at Undergraduate, PG Diploma, Masters and Doctoral (PhD) levels, with specialisations in Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Banking & Fintech, Business Analytics amongst others. The programmes are aimed towards creating exceptional management professionals and scholars in emerging sectors of the knowledge economy, who are equipped with leadership skills, imagination and the capability of creating transformational positive change.



Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research oriented approach.