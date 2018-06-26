Offers students job assurance for aspirational career opportunities in high tech and relationship management roles with leading corporates –

To train around 1,00,000 youth in 3 years for the IT & BFSI sectors

NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, today announced first-of-its-kind strategic initiative – Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS), to ensure reliable availability of specifically skilled talent to global organizations to match the pace of expansion in today’s fast changing, uncertain business environment. NIIT will train around 1,00,000 youth in 3 years for aspirational career opportunities in leading corporates in the IT & BFSI Sectors through this initiative.

The IT sector is facing uncertainty of demand and would like to move to a Just-in-Time hiring model. The sector also needs talent that is specifically skilled on digital technologies so that they can positively contribute to projects from Day 1.

The BFSI sector is having to deal with a situation, wherein the work profile is changing dramatically. As per the BCG report titled “Indian Banking 2020: Making the Decade’s Promise Come True”, by 2020, 70% of banking & finance jobs would be in sales and/or relationship management. This requires new skills sets to be hired across the BFSI sector.

This changed scenario, calls for responsive and reliable talent pipelines which provide the capability to deliver specifically skilled, ready to deploy Just-in-Time talent that can deliver outcomes from day 1. NIIT’s Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS) reliably delivers against this promise.

NIIT has specifically created bespoke career programs for leading corporates in the IT & BFSI sectors as per their business needs. Leading Banks, BFSI companies and a Tier 1 IT Services Company will be serviced under this initiative during the initial phase.

TPaaS also offers unique opportunity to students to chart an aspirational career with global organizations in today’s uncertain times. Students opting for career programs under TPaaS are assured placement with leading corporates on successful completion of the program.

Speaking on this significant initiative, Mr. Sapnesh Lalla, CEO NIIT Ltd. said, “Being in the talent development business for over three decades, NIIT understands the pressures that global organizations are facing due to non-availability of talent specific to their business needs. Therefore, in today’s changing environment NIIT would like to be a reliable partner servicing specific talent needs at the time businesses need the talent. Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS) is our attempt to identify and groom the best Just-in-Time job ready talent for the emerging roles in organisations, to keep pace with changing business models.”