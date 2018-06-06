DIGINXT MMS Software Engineering: Full Stack Developer (Python, REST, Angular JS, REACT)

Data Analytics (Machine Learning Using R & Python Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence)

Digital Marketing (SEO, SEM, Mobile and Email Marketing, ORM), Big Data, Java with DevOps

NIIT, a global leader in skills and talent development today announced the 19th National Scholarship, to reward meritorious students in Nigeria desirous of building successful careers in today’s digital economy. This is NIIT’s initiative to train worthy students in new age programs to meet the changing manpower needs of the industry in the country.

NIIT will now offer scholarships for cutting-edge digital transformation programs like DIGINXT MMS (Python, REST, Angular JS, REACT), Data Analytics (Machine Learning Using R & Python, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence), Digital Marketing, Big Data, Java with DevOps and other programs. These programs have been introduced by NIIT with a profound understanding of the changing job roles which are powering the digital economy.

This year the annual scholarship test will be held on Saturday, 14th July 2018, across the country. Since the inception in 1999, NIIT Scholarships have become one of the most awaited events in the annual events calendar of the country. More than 100,000 students have benefitted from the scholarship so far. For more information, students can visit www.niit.com/nigeria.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Tickoo, Head, International Education Business – Emerging Markets, NIIT Ltd. said, “In 2014, Nigeria became Africa’s largest economy and today it is Africa’s largest information and communications technology market. With new job roles emerging in the country, students trained in futuristic digital transformational programs can meaningfully contribute to the growth of the country and thus carve a successful career for themselves. With our keen understanding of the changing job roles in the digital economy, we are now focusing on the Digital Transformation needs of the country. We will now offer futuristic programs to create a talent pool armed with futuristic skill-sets aligned to the industry. So, if you are ambitious to learn futuristic skills, to make a mark in the digital economy, we have a course to match your aspirations.”

According to the World Economic Forum, disruptive changes to business models will have a profound impact on the employment landscape over the coming years. Many of the major drivers of transformation currently affecting global industries are expected to have a significant impact on jobs, ranging from significant job creation to job displacement, and from heightened labour productivity to widening skills gaps. Towards this NIIT has introduced futuristic cutting-edge digital transformation programs for Nigerian students to train them for the jobs of future.

Global spending on digital transformation technologies is expected to cross $2.1 Billion by 2019 and by 2020 almost 50% of IT budgets will be tied to digital transformation initiatives.



A study carried out by the future of jobs report by World Economic Forum lists that making use of Data Analytics is an immediate focus area for businesses & governments. Furthermore, a research carried out by Gartner predicts that more than 40% of all data analytics projects will relate to an aspect of customer experience by 2020.



NIIT in Nigeria

NIIT, a global leader in skills & talent development, established its presence in Nigeria by setting up an education centre in Ikeja, Lagos in 1999 and since then affirmed its support to prepare the youth in the country for lucrative IT careers. NIIT has been involved in the creation of skilled ICT workforce and has launched several initiatives in the country. Presently NIIT is operating with 20 education centres across various cities in Nigeria.

NIIT Nigeria national scholarship has reached out to over a million students in the past 19 years by offering them with scholarship assistance across various segments – School Leavers, Under Graduates, Graduates [Unemployed, Under-Employed], Individuals desirous of enhancing their technical skill-sets and students in general who aspire to know about I.T. and career in I.T.

NIIT is acknowledged as the undisputed leader in the country’s IT training and education segment, offering the latest IT programs mapped to the industry requirement and international vendor certifications.

In Nigeria, NIIT provides IT education to individuals; offers customized training solutions for corporate; and caters to the IT learning needs of University & School students.