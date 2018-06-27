Myntra.com
The 8th edition of Myntra’s flagship, ‘End of Reason Sale’ concluded with the fashion major recording 47% YoY growth and grossing 8X sales over normal days at the end of the four-day sale, its highest ever during EORS. Two million people shopped for 9 million products across Myntra and Jabong, making it the largest fashion and lifestyle sale in the country.
With 5 lakh first time shoppers on Myntra, the sale allowed for a significant growth in Myntra’s customer base. Overall, 50% of the total sales came from Tier 2 and 3 cities.
Speaking on the success of EORS-8, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra – Jabong, said, “With each passing edition, EORS gets bigger and better and EORS 8 is the biggest one yet with 2 million users shopping for 9 million items over 4 days. Traffic to our platforms rose by 3x over normal days and we recorded a 47% growth in sales over last year and have acquired 5 lakh new customers across both the platforms. We recorded 7600 orders per minute at peak and had over 2.8 million orders placed over the four-day sale.”
