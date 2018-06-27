Over 9 million products sold across Myntra and Jabong

Over 5 lakh new customers on the platform

The 8th edition of Myntra’s flagship, ‘End of Reason Sale’ concluded with the fashion major recording 47% YoY growth and grossing 8X sales over normal days at the end of the four-day sale, its highest ever during EORS. Two million people shopped for 9 million products across Myntra and Jabong, making it the largest fashion and lifestyle sale in the country.



Key Highlights of the sale 3.6 million app installs

34% increase in traffic to platforms over last year

4.6 lakh Rupees – Highest order value by an individual shopper

5 lakh New Customers

Sports was the highest selling category

With 5 lakh first time shoppers on Myntra, the sale allowed for a significant growth in Myntra’s customer base. Overall, 50% of the total sales came from Tier 2 and 3 cities.



The company processed 389 orders per minute on an average during the sale. Blink Go, Myntra’s first smart wrist band launched during the current edition of the sale was sold out within 15 hours of the sale going live. Sports category dominated the sale at 17%, and t-shirts were the most popular among men, while women picked kurtas the most.

Speaking on the success of EORS-8, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra – Jabong, said, “With each passing edition, EORS gets bigger and better and EORS 8 is the biggest one yet with 2 million users shopping for 9 million items over 4 days. Traffic to our platforms rose by 3x over normal days and we recorded a 47% growth in sales over last year and have acquired 5 lakh new customers across both the platforms. We recorded 7600 orders per minute at peak and had over 2.8 million orders placed over the four-day sale.”

