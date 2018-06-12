MobiKwik, one of India’s leading digital financial services platform, today announced the appointment of Vinayak N as the Head of the Lending Business at MobiKwik. Vinayak is responsible for kick-starting the lending business for MobiKwik. His role will include designing relevant products to cater to the credit requirements of millions of Indians, forging relevant partnerships, launching the products in the market and ensuring a profitable and sustainable business. MobiKwik is in the process of conceptualizing a portfolio of lending solutions, in partnership with leading banking institutions and NBFCs.

Vinayak has over 15 years of experience with reputed Multinational and Indian Banking & Financial Services companies. Vinayak has joined Mobikwik from Fullerton India Credit Company Limited where he was Head of Alliances and was focusing on both digital and non-digital partnerships. In his earlier stint, Vinayak has held diverse portfolios in risk and product domains at Bajaj Finance Limited. He has also been the Head of Business and Insurance at Capital First, where he launched the cross-sell business.

Speaking on the appointment of Vinayak, Ms. Upasana Taku, Co-Founder and Director, MobiKwik, said,“We are extremely delighted to welcome Vinayak as a part of the MobiKwik family. Digital financial services in India will disrupt the market just like China. MobiKwik will be at the forefront of this disruption and bring the power of digital credit to the masses. Vinayak has extensive experience in the financial services industry. I am confident that his business acumen and deep risk and control orientation, coupled with digital lending expertise will be extremely beneficial as MobiKwik creates its digital lending portfolio that can address the credit deficit problem in the country.”

“Mobikwik has been the flagbearer of the digital wallet industry with a huge customer base, with varied financial needs. I believe we have a great opportunity to offer credit solutions to the millions of users who have access to the internet and digital technology. We are working on creating an end-to-end lending product portfolio that will provide instant credit solutions to the masses, digitally. We hope to create a best-in-class Fintech lending ecosystem at MobiKwik. We have a great team in place and I am confident that we will be one of the leaders in the lending industry in the times to come”, added Mr. Vinayak N, Head- Lending Business, MobiKwik.