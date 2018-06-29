Partnered with South Sudan Investment Authority (SSIA) and Ministry of Health of the Government of the Republic Zambia

Signed a MOC in the sphere of education, healthcare, academic and scientific cooperation with West Kazakhstan Marat Ospanov State Medical University

Partnered Tata Trust – Ala Melu Charitable Trust to launch 100+ hospitals across multiple regions in India

medECUBE, NABH accredited Clinical Coordination Service provider has signed over 5 MoU’s and agreements with various international ministries and government bodies to work on setting up and operationalizing 100+ super-speciality hospitals and improve healthcare delivery globally. With 12 international offices, medECUBE utilises its strong network strength to identify and initiate partnerships which benefit the medical community and enhance clinical expertise at a local level. In just over a year, medECUBE has facilitated 12 surgical camps, 100+ doctor trainings and clinical observer-ships and coordinated clinical care for over 10,000 domestic and international patients.

The first such MOU was signed a year ago in June 2017. Since then, medECUBE has established a framework for collaboration within India, and between India and various other countries such as Zambia, Sudan, Kazakhstan, etc. Within India, medECUBE collaborates with Tata Trusts – Ala Melu Charitable Trust to develop and operationalize over one hundred cancer centres. Overseas, medECUBE collaborates with ministries and organisations like South Sudan Investment Authority (SSIA), West Kazakhstan Marat Ospanov State Medical University at Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Health of the Government of Zambia.



MOU / Agreement Key objective South Sudan Investment Authority (SSIA Operationalization of an Oncology hospital & centralization of 5 existing hospitals including efficiency creation Ministry of Health of the Government of the Republic Zambia To construct, operationalize and manage 3 multispecialty hospitals West Kazakhstan Marat Ospanov State Medical University Cooperate in the areas of modernization of medical education; Cooperate in development of innovative education technologies, including distance learning; Develop a management system and the financing of medical education; Increase the capacity of teaching staff and employees and more Tata Trusts – Ala Melu Charitable Trust To develop and operationalize over one hundred cancer centres – help create process and protocols, equipment and manpower planning

Dr. Dilpreet Brar, Founder, and MD, medECUBE said, “Health systems are expected to serve the population needs in an effective, efficient and equitable manner. Therefore, the importance of strengthening of public, private and community health systems has been emphasized time and again. We at medECUBE take pride in opening new avenues of cooperation with these associations and celebrate it as an addition to the company’s achievements. We are really keen to diversify these partnerships and take advantage of the successes and learnings from each other’s experiences. In most of the developing countries, certain limitations of the government health systems have been hindering the achievement of improved health outcomes, this is where we need to step-in and create an impact on the sector.”

The objective of these collaborations is to establish comprehensive inter-ministerial and inter-institutional cooperation between the countries in the field of health by pooling technical, scientific, financial and human resources with the ultimate goal of upgrading clinical care, medical education, training, and research.