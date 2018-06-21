India’s largest provider of tailor-made, flexible workspace, Smartworks, has unveiled its new facility in Hyderabad’s Hitech City, taking its total footprint in India over 1 million sq. ft. Smartworks’ newest centre is spread across 86,000 sq. ft., and has a seating capacity of 1700 seats. The center has deployed the much talked about ‘Made in India’ human robot ‘Mitra’ at its facility. The humanoid will streamline the visitor management system, allowing the workspace to do away with paperwork and enforce a more environment friendly approach. The installation of Mitra is first of its kind in the shared office industry.



With this launch, Smartworks is taking its total number of centres in India to 15 across nine cities namely, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad. Central to this ambition is the company's motto 'Workspaces that work for you’, with the vision of creating the perfect environment for a highly motivated and productive workforce. With demand for customized workspaces growing rapidly across Tier 1 & Tier 2 cities, Smartworks is targeting 5 million sq. ft. of managed office space over the next three years.



Within a short span of time, Smartworks’ Hyderabad center was 70% pre-booked by 8 companies, owing to the increasing demand for shared workspaces in the city. India has seen a surge in shared workspace providers in the recent years wherein Smartworks has emerged as a true leader among enterprise clients. It has brought on board several marquee clients, counting Tata Communications, Microsoft, Arcelor Mittal, Amazon, Carrier, Otis, Daikin, Lenovo, Bacardi, and OLX among its 250 strong client base. Founded in April 2016, Smartworks is reinventing enterprise workspaces to boost employee productivity and to become the preferred workspace of choice for India's vibrant millennials.



Speaking at the launch in HiTech City, Smartworks Founder, Neetish Sarda said, “With our new facility, we aim to cater to the rising demand for office spaces in an emerging business hub like Hyderabad. Smartworks aspires to be the preferred partner of choice for businesses here that wish to create productive, innovative and dynamic workplaces for their employees. We aim to cater to the needs of the Indian workforce via personalized services, employee happiness quotient, ensuring safe and congenial work environment, uplifting and serving a collaborative platform for businesses. Across the globe, shared workspaces like Smartworks are the key contributors in reducing carbon footprint today.”



The Hyderabad facility is strategically situated in HiTech City, with a close proximity to the airport. With its eclectic state-of-the-art infrastructure, stimulating workspace design, latest office technologies combined with value-added services, and environment friendly setting, the Hyderabad center is designed to suit the needs of the young and energised employees. Vibrant colours in the meeting rooms add cheer to the workspace, creating the perfect environment for happy and productive members. With its welcoming interiors and informal seating, the facility’s cafeteria, Smart Cafe, creates an ambience where members can relax before meetings and socialise. The space is also suited for de-stressing activities like pet therapy, chair yoga, sessions on mindfulness and art classes among others. The center also provides a state-of-the-art medical facility that takes care of employees’ healthcare.



As part of the launch, Smartworks will be organising a session on ‘Entrepreneurship & Innovation’ on Saturday – June 23, 2018. The proceedings will be kicked off by Arnab Kumar, Founding Manager of Atal Innovation Mission, Niti Aayog and a host of eminent speakers from the entrepreneurship community. Harsh Binani, Co-Founder of Smartworks will give the closing remarks. An investor startup pitching session will also take place as part of its launch.



According to a [1] JLL report, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune are the top six cities in terms of the demand for shared workspaces in India. A demand for at least five million seats in these six cities alone is expected while 8.5 million seats of the projected demand will come from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. About half a million each of the total addressable market demand for coworking spaces would be found in the three main southern cities of Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, along with Pune, the report states.



[1]Source: http://www.jll.co.in/india/en-gb/Research/Final%20Future%20of%20work-JLL.pdf?ce2ab15f-a945-4eb9-b1e0-fe897c0351d4