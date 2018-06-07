Economic Development Forum in association with Indian Achievers Forum New Delhi organized the 12th International Achievers Summit on 27th April 2018 at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE. The topic of the summit was ‘Global Business Opportunities’. This International Achievers Summit highlighted the contribution and effort of many individuals and organisations in the fields of industry, commerce, banking, education, technology, engineering, information technology, tourism, etc. The Chief Executives, Directors and promoters of various organisations participated in this seminar from all over the country and abroad. Also present at this seminar were many leading technocrats, doctors, educationists and other professionals.

This summit was organised to bring together entrepreneurs and organisations from different countries on to a common platform to distinguish and recognise their achievements in their respective fields. Economic Development Forum, is promoting many such organisations in their activities and endeavours. Prominent individual leaders including Ministers, Bureaucrats, Educationist and speakers were present at the summit who spoke on various important economic issues being face in Global Business era today.

H.E. Abdulla Al Saleh, Undersecretary for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy, UAE was the chief guest of the event along with H.E Suhail Mohd Al Zarooni, Chairman, Al Zarooni Foundation and Suhail Al Zarooni Group of Companies, Dubai; Mr. Sunil Shastri, President Lal Bahadur Shastri Foundation, India; Mr. Sandeep Koachar, World famous Astrologer; Mr. G K Yadav, Executive Director, Economic Development Forum and various others delegates who attended the summit.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest, H.E. Abdulla Al Saleh, expressed his views on the nation's current economic situation. He spoke that the UAE Government is sincerely committed to see that the entire country is covered by over all development programmes and have a good relationship with India In future.

Later on in the seminar, the Chief Guest, H.E. Abdulla Al Saleh, H.E Suhail Mohd Al Zarooni and Mr. Sunil Shastri presented International Achievers awards to many individuals and organisations from different fields for their high achievements and efforts in their respective field to name a few Mr. Nilesh Shankar Chavan, Managing Director, Scon Projects Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Ashish Jagtap, Managing Director, Go Leisure International Holidays Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Subhashis Mukherjee Director, and Mr. Shiv Kumar, CEO, M2M Cybernetics Private Limited, etc.

Economic Development Forum in association with Indian Achievers Forum New, going to organize the second leg of the summit in the month of October, 2018 in Moscow, in which we are expecting business partner of many countries to come and participate. This will be a wonderful business opportunity for our members and associates to interact and seek collaboration with business partners from other countries.

