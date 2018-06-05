L&T Technology Services Limited

LTTS Azure-powered Smart City, Campus & Building solution now offering integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service

Enterprises can realize productivity benefits by seamlessly tapping into Dynamics 365 for Field Service in real-time with LTTS Smart City, Campus & Buildings i-BEMS solution



With the new capabilities powered by Dynamics 365 for Field Service, i-BEMS can show a building occupant what rooms are occupied, a building operator work orders and cases, and trigger work order tickets to a mobile app, enabling real-time action by facility management teams, including security guard dispatch, janitorial services scheduling, and any other service relying upon occupancy data. L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a pioneering global industrial and engineering, research & development solutions company with a technology driven Systems Integration practice, today announced new Smart City, Campus & Building Solutions integrations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service for its enterprise customers.L&T Technology Services’ Smart City, Campus & Building Solutions i-BEMS provides Energy Management, Sustainability, Cloud based Space Occupancy & Asset Utilization and Performance Management. The solution leverages Microsoft Azure IoT platform, including new capabilities announced today , and connects with Dynamics 365 for Field Service to enable real-time optimization and improve ROI and employee productivity for Facility Management and Operations.Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Field Service is an agile, end-to-end software platform supporting all phases of field service management by harnessing technologies on Mobility, Cloud, and Big Data Analytics.In 2017, LTTS expanded its relationship with Microsoft for Smart City, Campus & Building (SCCB) solutions based on Microsoft Azure . This alliance helps drive innovation for campuses of the future and has led to additional global enterprise wins in the Smart Occupancy & Spaces segment for both companies.With the new capabilities powered by Dynamics 365 for Field Service, i-BEMS can show a building occupant what rooms are occupied, a building operator work orders and cases, and trigger work order tickets to a mobile app, enabling real-time action by facility management teams, including security guard dispatch, janitorial services scheduling, and any other service relying upon occupancy data. Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services Limited, said, “LTTS is committed to helping enterprises optimize their smart building and spaces operations. Through our partnership with Microsoft, we intend to leverage the Azure cloud platform to deliver these capabilities & additionally take advantage of integration with their Dynamics 365 for Field Service application to enable real-time notifications and related workflow for Facility Management and Operations. We understand that enterprises now seek digital engineering solutions that go beyond asset tracking and performance management. Our partnership with Microsoft will deliver both Azure AI and Dynamics 365 integrations to make virtually every alert actionable, and generate faster RoI for our enterprise customers.”



Rimes Mortimer, General Manager of Applied Innovation at Microsoft Digital said, “LTTS is an Azure partner that truly understands how to combine our Azure cloud platform with finished business applications like Dynamics 365 for Field Service to create real-time impact. They fundamentally understand how to innovate with Microsoft products through personalized user experiences, and they share our vision of improving energy usage and creating more efficient use of spaces in this new era of connected Smart Cities, Campuses & Buildings.”



By 2021, the global Smart Campus & Building market size is expected to grow from USD 5.73 Billion in 2016 to USD 24.73 Billion, at CAGR of 34 percent during 2016–2021, according to research firm Markets & Markets. The i-BEMS solution will also boost employee productivity, experience and enterprise RoI on Azure.



Going forward, LTTS will continue to work with Microsoft to empower customers to transform their organizations by harnessing new technologies like i-BEMS, Azure IoT, and Dynamics 365. To know more about the global alliance between L&T Technology Services and Microsoft please visit: http://www.lnttechservices.com/about-us/alliances/microsoft