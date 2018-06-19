Network Intelligence, a cybersecurity services company offering the full range of assessment, advisory, remediation, training, and managed services to clients across the globe, has raised funding from private equity firm Helix Investments of INR 33 crores valuing the company in excess of INR 155 crore. The funds will be used for product development and expanding operations outside India and the Gulf.



Founded in 2001, Network Intelligence has seen rapid growth in the past few years and envisages continued momentum to help sustain 40-50% CAGR going forward. “The cybersecurity market is booming, and we want to continue to be well-positioned to meet demand,” said K.K. Mookhey, Founder, and CEO of Network Intelligence. “We have selected Helix Investments as they are committed to supporting our opportunity in cybersecurity services, while at the same time investing in security product development.”



The company has 450 employees across offices located in India and the Middle East and has recently set up operations in the US and Singapore. It operates 24/7 Security Operations Centers out of Mumbai and Dubai, which offer Managed Security Services to clients globally. It also has partnerships with IBM, HPE, Microsoft, and others.



The company has developed products in the security automation and analytics space and has recently begun signing up customers to these platforms. “The products we have developed tie in well with our strategy of enhancing service efficiency for our customers, while helping to keep security costs under control,” Mookhey said.



“Mookhey and his team at Network Intelligence have built an enviable track record of growth and commitment to service quality, customer retention, and innovation,” said David Danziger, Director of Helix Investments. “We have been following the cybersecurity market for some time, and when we spoke to NII’s clients, we heard tremendous enthusiasm for its work. Based on this, we decided that NII was the right company in the cybersecurity space for us. We see great potential in the years ahead and are excited about this partnership.”