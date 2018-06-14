LATAM Cargo, the leader group in air cargo transport to, from and within Latin America, and Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced a partnership for a multi-year cargo management engagement. Wipro will deploy its end-to-end cargo management system – CROAMIS for LATAM Cargo as part of this engagement.



Cargo Reservations, Operations, Accounting and Management Information System (CROAMIS) is Wipro’s next generation “as a service” end-to-end cargo management system for the aviation industry. CROAMIS automates the end-to-end air cargo processes from cargo capacity planning, sales, revenue management, cargo ground handling operations, warehouse management, freighter and charters, customer services, cargo revenue accounting, billing and claims.



Once implemented, CROAMIS will offer LATAM Cargo’s customers the convenience of a new tracking system, next generation self-service tools such as e-booking, e-claims, e-rates and a system in line with the highest industry standards. Besides providing customers with advanced tools, the new system will enhance efficiency by standardizing processes across different regions and reducing costs.



“Maintaining our position of leadership in the air cargo market to, from and within Latin America requires us to continuously evolve and innovate. Having a robust, modern and efficient technological platform is essential to remain competitive in today’s air cargo industry. Wipro’s CROAMIS cargo management solution will not only allow us to satisfy our customers’ current needs, but also will enable us to meet future challenges. In addition, deploying this new system will increase our reliability and optimize our cost structure. The CROAMIS platform meets all our requirements to take a big leap forward in our domestic and international markets,” said LATAM Cargo CEO, Andrés Bianchi.



“This end-to-end system will transform our internal operations as well as the way we interact with our customers. Having it places us at the forefront of the global air cargo industry, giving us the opportunity to be more efficient while offering greater autonomy and transparency to our customers,” added Mr. Bianchi.



Deviprasad Rambhatla, Vice President & Global Head – Travel, Transportation, Hospitality and Public Sector industries, Wipro Limited said, “We are honored to welcome LATAM Cargo into the CROAMIS user community. With CROAMIS, we are bringing about digital transformation usually seen only in the passenger side of the airline industry to the world of air cargo. Wipro has assembled a highly talented team of airline cargo professionals from across the world, supported by a large pool of technology talent to build a solid and scalable foundation for the CROAMIS community.”



Srini Pallia, President, Consumer Business Unit, Wipro Limited said, “CROAMIS is a representation of Wipro’s commitment to the airline industry and our deep domain expertise in this space. In LATAM Cargo, we have found a perfect partner who believes in our CROAMIS product vision and will help enrich the product further over the years.”