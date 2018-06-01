In a move hinting at a significant transformation in the country’s print and printing industry, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, a global leader in advanced imaging & networking, has completed the first-ever India installation of its state-of-the-art inkjet press, AccurioJet KM-1. The installation in Dina Color Labs in Chennai also marks the first AccurioJet KM-1 installation in the entire Southeast Asia region.

The unveiling of the newly-installed Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1 took place at Dina Color Labs on 31 May 2018. The launch event was attended by several printing businesses from the region, as well as key leaders from the senior management team at Konica Minolta India.

Speaking on the installation, Mr Daisuke Mori, Managing Director – Konica Minolta India, said, “India, as a nation, has been moving at an accelerated pace towards its vision of becoming a digital-first economy, and the print and printing industry needs to evolve in step with the fast-changing market dynamics. At Konica Minolta, we are committed to empowering our valued clients with the solutions they need to capitalise on the massive business opportunities this shift will enable. The first India installation of AccurioJet KM-1 at Dina Color Labs underlines that commitment.”

“We are confident that our latest hi-tech solution will help Dina Color Labs to effectively cater to new-age printing requirements in the market and undertake print jobs which were near impossible to accomplish through traditional printing technologies. Digital is the future of printing and, by installing AccurioJet KM-1, Dina Color Labs has taken a big step towards preparing itself for the new, digitally-driven paradigm,” added Mr Mori.

Konica Minolta’s cutting-edge AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet press solution comes with a B2+ sheet-fed inkjet press, and is equipped with the company’s patented UV inkjet technology. It can print a staggering 3,000 sheets per hour in simplex mode and 1,500 sheets per hour in duplex mode, while also eliminating the need to use special digital stocks or expensive coatings. It can handle oversized B2+ sheets of up to 585×750 mm, with piezo shear technology fitted in pairs to offer true 1,200 x 1,200 dpi resolution. Konica Minolta has also provided its Web to Print solution to Dina Colour lab to ensure 24X7 availability to its customers through an additional communication channel.

Mr Dinakaran, Dina Color Lab said, “Over time, we have witnessed a growing demand for short-run, print-on-demand UV printing, but there wasn’t any solution which catered to this specific requirement. Coming equipped with unique UV inkjet technology, Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1 addresses this major need-gap. We are delighted with this installation, as it will not only help us optimise our current printing operations, but also enable us to explore various new printing applications to stay ahead of the competitive curve.”

AccurioJet KM-1 efficiently caters to latest production demands and can easily handle quality jobs on a wide range of substrates, enabling unprecedented image production quality and capability to print on a host of media. It is consistent in terms of paper feeding, registration, image quality, and repeatability through excellent front-to-back registration accuracy, enabled by a gripper-to-gripper offset technology. Its proprietary KM controller for the servers also enables excellent ripping quality at par with the machine’s rated speed.

Its unique value proposition allows AccurioJet KM-1 to cater to the specific requirements of multiple commercial print and packaging applications. With this, it also eradicates the requirement of pre/post-printing processes to substantially reduce turnaround times and operational expenditures for printing business.This innovative solution has already garnered significant appreciation across the globe.