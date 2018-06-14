Leading Chennai-based children’s book publisher Karadi Tales is celebrating its 22nd birthday this month, and has announced a site-wide sale at www.karaditales.com with 22% off on all products from June 16 to June 30, 2018.

Karadi Tales was founded in 1996 with the goal of creating a space for Indian culture in children’s literature. The Karadi Rhymes series, sung by Usha Uthup remains one of their bestsellers, and the audiobooks – many of which feature Naseeruddin Shah as Karadi the Bear – have raised an entire generation of Indian children. The ‘Will You Read With Me’ series features books accompanied by the voices of well-known personalities such as Vidya Balan, Soha Ali Khan, and Rahul Dravid.

As for Karadi Tales picture books, they have delighted parents and kids alike, by telling unconventional stories and pairing these tales with painstakingly handcrafted illustrations. Themes range from gender and environmental conservation to verse, myths and humour. Karadi Tales’ catalogue also includes touch and feel books with textures, die-cuts, and braille letters for toddlers and visually impaired children – these books include ‘ABC’, an alphabet book featuring everyday household objects, and ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’, by legendary author and illustrator Eric Carle.

This summer, Karadi Tales released twenty new picture books, including The Insect Boy – a 2-in-1 book that tells a different story when turned upside down, Thukpa for All – an uplifting story about a blind child’s adventures in making noodle soup for a large gathering, Varsha’s Varansi – a breathtaking photo-book that appeals to readers of all ages, and The Truth about the Tooth – a story about the power of faith and love set in picturesque Kalimpong. Other new releases include folktales from India and an audiobook that doubles up as a fun lesson in mathematics.