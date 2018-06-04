Quantela
Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), in collaboration with Quantela, announced the hosting of “Smart City Expo India, Jaipur 2018” event in the city of Jaipur. The event will be organised on a global scale by Fira, one of the largest European trade fair organizations that organise numerous trade shows and congresses, including Mobile World Congress and Smart City Expo World Congress, Barcelona, which has been recognized by the UN Habitat and The World Bank.
The announcement about the Smart City Expo India was made by Shri. Vaibhav Galriya, Jaipur Development Commissioner and Shri Sridhar Gadhi, Founder & CEO, Quantela Inc. The event was graced by Shri. D B Gupta, Chief Secretary, Rajasthan and Shri Pawan K Goyal, Assistant Chief Secretary, UDH.
Smart City Expo India is scheduled to be held from 26th to 28th September 2018 in Jaipur and will showcase the innovation in the space of Smart Cities globally. Historically, Jaipur has been a unique destination in India with great culture, heritage and awe-inspiring architecture and in today’s world, it is one of the earliest adopters of Smart City solutions and continues to expand through Smart Elements under the supervision of Jaipur Development Authority. Jaipur also has necessary infrastructure and global recall and recognition to be host of such an important global scale event. The event will help in establishing Jaipur as a smart city concept trendsetter, by being the meeting point for the best experts, companies and thousands of professionals from across the globe. It will help Jaipur to position itself before the world as one of the world capitals for the Smart Cities concept: A place where innovation and technology are the drivers of a smart society, businesses and city government to face the challenges of the 21st century.
Quantela offers the new age digital technology solutions for the smart cities and focuses on being the intelligence behind every smart city. The company provides Artificial intelligence based smart cities automation & Intelligence platform that leverages breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics to maximize better urban infrastructure utilization, increase efficiency, effectiveness, increase revenue & reduce the operating costs.
Smart City Expo India will be an international conference that will attract Governments, industry experts, policymakers, companies, innovators, influencers, entrepreneurs, research centers etc. from across the globe. The primary objective of the hosting the event is to have these global leaders share their expertise and solutions related to product innovations, research discoveries, compelling case studies, technical expertise, panel discussions, best management practices with the industry peers in India.
Smart City Expo India will focus on the imperative need to empower cities and therefore to empower the people. The key focus areas of the Smart City Expo India includes the following –
|Image Caption : Jaipur Development Authority and Quantela announces the hosting of Smart City Expo India event in Jaipur. (L-R): Shri Sridhar Gadhi, Founder & CEO, Quantela Inc, Shri Pawan K Goyal, Assistant Chief Secretary, UDH, Shri. D B Gupta, Chief Secretary, Rajasthan, Shri. Vaibhav Galriya, Jaipur Development Commissioner and Shri Deepak Nandi, Secretary, JDA
