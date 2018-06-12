India’s leading travel search marketplace, ixigo has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. ixigo earned this certification based on an extensive study by the internationally acclaimed Great Place to Work® Institute. This study was conducted on the basis of the organizational culture and ratings provided by ixigo employees in an anonymous survey.



Commenting on the achievement Rajnish Kumar, CTO & Co-Founder, ixigo said – “It's an absolute privilege to be certified as a Great Place to Work®. We owe it all to our employees, none of this could have been possible without them. It is thanks to their constant support and feedback that we have been able to build a work environment that is trusted by everyone. This certification is a testimony to the dedication, passion and talent that make ixigo a great place to work.”



Adding to this Aloke Bajpai, CEO & Co-Founder, ixigo said, “We thank all our ixigems for keeping our work culture user-centric, honest, transparent, innovative and cool! We continue to take great pride in the work culture that promotes openness, transparency, creativity and fun.”



The Great Place To Work certification is based on employee ratings of their workplace culture, including the level of trust they feel towards leaders, the pride they take in their jobs and the camaraderie they experience with co-workers. Every year, more than 8000 organizations from over 50 countries partner Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture.