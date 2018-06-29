Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), a leading provider of business and financial management solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, brings to India the first ever global platform to recognize forward-thinking firms and their small business clients with the 2018 Global Firm of the Future contest.

Launched globally 3 years ago, the contest searches across the globe for the most future-ready and forward-thinking accounting, bookkeeping and tax firms that are able to best showcase how they see the value of the cloud, use business models to better value their expertise and grow their practice with modern marketing techniques. Intuit QuickBooks is encouraging firms that embrace technology innovations to enter the contest and show how their firm is of the future. New this year, firms are also asked to include a story of how they have helped a small business client overcome a challenge and achieve success. Participating firms and the small business clients named in their submissions will have a chance at over Approx. INR 91.8 lakhs or $135,000 in prizes, including cash prizes and an all-expense paid trip to Intuit’s annual QuickBooks Connect conference, November 5-7, 2018 in San Jose, California, where the grand prize winner will be revealed. In addition to cash and prizes for contest winners and runners-up, Intuit QuickBooks this year will also be making a donation to Kiva.org (Approx. INR 17 Lakhs or $25,000) during the public voting phase of the contest that determines the global winner.

Sanket Atal – Vice President & Managing Director, Intuit India, “Technology is changing the landscape of accounting today and this contest is a great platform for us to engage both the accountant and the SMB community. With Firm of the Future, we wish to celebrate the top accounting firms whose forward thinking and practices make them a future-ready firm. Accountants nowadays are so consumed in their day-to-day work that they don’t make time to think of a holistic approach for their business. Cloud Computing and new age technologies are the tools that will help businesses to operate more efficiently. This contest will help accountants understand these beneficial technologies and practices which will help them be the Next Gen Firm”.

“We are continuously amazed by the inspiring work of our accounting and tax partners, and we expect this year’s contest to be another exceptional showcasing of their work and the success they help small business clients achieve,” said Rich Preece, Global Leader of the Accountant Segment, Small Business and Self Employed Group at Intuit. “We want to celebrate the firms that embrace new innovations, push boundaries and evolve their practices with technology all in the pursuit of prosperity for clients.”

Rich Preece and a global panel of qualified judges from Intuit’s Small Business and Self Employed Group and Accountant Segment will select a total of five finalists, one from each participating country, as well as 10 runners-up from all submissions, regardless of location.

How to Enter

The call for entries is now open and runs until August 12, 2018. Bookkeeping, full-service accounting and/or tax firms based in Australia, Canada (except Quebec), India, the United Kingdom and the United States can enter by going to this website: https://quickbooks.intuit.com/in/



To submit an entry, firms will need to answer the following questions (in 200 words or fewer) to demonstrate why they deserve to be named the 2018 Global Firm of the Future:

How many small business clients do you serve for accounting, bookkeeping and/or tax needs? What percentage of your small business clients use QuickBooks Online? Explain how you save time for your firm and your clients by leveraging cloud-based accounting technologies, including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Online Accountant, and any third party applications? Describe what advisory services you perform on behalf of your clients to help them avoid pitfalls and identify growth opportunities. Please include how technology and the products you use play a role in your ability to deliver these services? Tell us how your firm is leveraging the Web, digital marketing, and social media to interact with clients, reach new prospects and grow? Share a story of how you have leveraged cloud-based accounting technologies (including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Online Accountant and/or any third party applications) to help a specific client prosper and achieve success?

Firms will also need to upload one photo (collages including multiple images are permitted) that best exemplifies how it is a Firm of the Future.



By entering this contest, firms acknowledge that they have read and agree to these Official Rules.

Finalists and Voting

One finalist from each country will be announced in August 2018 as well as 10 runners-up regardless of firm location. Intuit will then provide a videographer and producer for each finalist to create a high-quality video entry focused on highlighting what makes their firm a Firm of the Future. All five videos will be available in an online gallery for public voting from October 16-31, 2018.

As a bonus, for every vote and social share that takes place during the voting period in October, a donation will be made to Kiva.org (Approx. INR 17 Lakhs or $25,000). Kiva is an international non-profit based in San Francisco, California that invests in entrepreneurs from underserved communities around the world who are looking to create a better future for themselves, their families and their communities.

Prizes

The top five global finalists will each receive Approx. INR 3.4 Lakhs or $5,000 cash prize, as well as one ticket and all-expense, paid trip to attend QuickBooks Connect San Jose. The small businesses identified by each firm will also receive Approx. INR 3.4 Lakhs or $5,000 cash and one ticket and all-expense paid trip to attend QuickBooks Connect. The grand prize winner and the small business they support will be revealed on the main stage and receive additional cash prizes of Approx. INR 17 Lakh or $25,000 and your small business client shall win INR 10.2 Lakhs or $15,000 respectively. Up to 10 runners-up will be awarded a cash prize of Aprx. INR 1.7 Lakhs or $2,500 USD.

Interested firms can go to the QuickBooks India website to know more about the contest and get inspired by the stories of past winners. To join the conversation, share on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter using #QBFirmOfTheFuture