Darshana Bhalla & Radha Kapoor Khanna to build the country’s pool of creative talent across genres

Do IT Talent Ventures to focus on developing talent across the creative industry with a focus on sports, entertainment, music, culinary spaces and more

Two of India’s creative mentors, in a unique collaboration today launched the country’s first integrated multi-disciplinary talent management firm – ‘Do IT Talent Ventures’. Darshana Bhalla and Radha Kapoor Khanna introduced the country to their new visionary talent venture firm that aims at broadening the horizon of talent management and development across genres. This new venture will work towards building skills across content platforms to further enhance the landscape of the country’s creative industries in the years to come.

Formed in April 2018, Do IT Talent Ventures will be led by Darshana Bhalla, former CEO of Mates – the entertainment unit of Madison Communication and Radha Kapoor Khanna, Founder & Executive Director Do IT Creations – a flagship holding company of The Three Sisters: Institutional Office (TTS:IO) focused on establishing new age creative businesses. TTS:IO through Do IT Creations has incubated ventures across education, media, entertainment, sports and retail. Do IT Talent Ventures – Subsidiary of Do IT Creations, is established as an integrated talent management firm which manages and promotes some of the country’s high profile personalities in film, TV, sports and the culinary space before diversifying into various other creative verticals such as music and arts. With diverse interests in every aspect of the entertainment value chain – from talent management and consulting to creating and owning of IPs, Do IT Talent Ventures has sectorial experts with a proven record of accomplishment and experience to manage to monetise and market multiple forms of properties.

In the span of three months, the brand has already signed a number of personalities across Films, TV and Sports namely Farhan Akhtar, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Neeraj Pandey, Samir Kochhar in Entertainment and Vicky Ratnani in Culinary. While in sports, the brand has signed up with Virender Sehwag, Mahesh Bhupathi, Geeta Phogat, Ashwini Ponnappa, Robin Singh, Viren Rasquinha and Aparna Popat. With a staff of trained professionals, mentors and promoters, the team possesses a cumulative experience of over 500 deals in the celebrity business.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Darshana Bhalla, CEO & Founder, Do IT Talent Ventures (India) Private Limited said, “Our primary vision at Do IT Talent Ventures is collective progress. We will focus on talent from various genres of the creative industries and enable constant optimization of their talents time and resources. We believe in a focused institutional approach. With this collaboration, we will render services beyond the current scope available in the market place. In the coming years, we look forward to broadening our horizon by expanding our reach to other verticals and invest our efforts to bring maximized value to our clients.”

Speaking at the launch announcement, Ms. Radha Kapoor Khanna, Founder & Executive Director – Do IT Creations said, ‘Our vision at Do IT is to be an integral part of the creative industry based on our philosophy of DICE – Design, Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship. An integrated and holistic talent management enterprise like Do IT Talent Ventures, having an ethos of long term value creation, can emerge as a market leader in this space, whilst metamorphosing the landscape of this industry with diversified revenue streams. Under the holding company Do IT Creations, with a presence in entertainment, sports, media, retail amidst other consumer-focused businesses, there was a natural fit for the group to establish a presence in the talent ecosystem wherein we have the unique advantage of unlocking synergies by leveraging our portfolio of new age creative ventures’.