‘Conversational Banking’ has turned a new leaf with the launch of ‘Axis Aha!’, an efficient virtual assistant powered by cutting-edge technology which includes proprietary Artificial Intelligence and machine learning algorithms. This unique chatbot provides relevant and contextual responses to customer queries and even helps make transactions on the chat window itself. Customers can initiate transactions either through voice or chat. This transactional innovation is a ground-breaking way to enable customers to execute transactions, explore products and avail banking services using simple words used in our daily conversations.

Currently hosted on the home page of the Bank website, www.axisbank.com, ‘Axis Aha!’ is capable of performing diverse actions like fund transfer, bill payments, recharges and also manage card limits, block credit and debit cards, besides others. The voice and chat interface also provides customers an opportunity to query on any of his banking needs. Axis Aha is a part of the Bank’s continuous endeavor to simplify banking by the extensive use of technology. This interface will gradually be extended to the Mobile banking app and the Internet Banking application.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of ‘Axis Aha!’, Praveen Bhatt, Head – Digital Banking & Customer Experience, Axis Bank, said, “The launch of ‘Axis Aha!’ takes the customer-centricity approach of the bank to an entirely different level as it lays a very strong foundation for artificial intelligence based voice and chat enabled ‘conversational banking’. In a time-starved world, Axis Aha with its unique action orientation offers customers the benefit of completing simple transactions either through voice or chat in the very moment without having to navigate through any other channel.”

To get a sense of how ‘Axis Aha!’ works, you may click on the link to the video here.

Some unique features of ‘Axis Aha!’ are as follows:

State of the art technology:

‘Axis Aha!’ is powered by cutting-edge algorithms leveraging concepts of artificial intelligence and machine learning

It is capable of crafting intelligent micro-conversations to guide, execute, suggest, remind and simplify basic banking for the customers

The chatbot resides on a comprehensive banking knowledge base along with self-learning algorithms continuously improve the experience

Rich Features: