Axis Bank Friday, June 8, 2018 6:01PM IST (12:31PM GMT)   (NSE:AXISBANK) Introducing ‘Axis Aha!’ – an AI-Led Virtual Assistant to Enhance Online Customer Experience Chatbot equipped to perform multiple transactions using simple words used in day-to-day conversations   Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Conversational Banking’ has turned a new leaf with the launch of ‘Axis Aha!’, an efficient virtual assistant powered by cutting-edge technology which includes proprietary Artificial Intelligence and machine learning algorithms.  

‘Conversational Banking’ has turned a new leaf with the launch of ‘Axis Aha!’, an efficient virtual assistant powered by cutting-edge technology which includes proprietary Artificial Intelligence and machine learning algorithms. This unique chatbot provides relevant and contextual responses to customer queries and even helps make transactions on the chat window itself. Customers can initiate transactions either through voice or chat. This transactional innovation is a ground-breaking way to enable customers to execute transactions, explore products and avail banking services using simple words used in our daily conversations.

Currently hosted on the home page of the Bank website, www.axisbank.com, ‘Axis Aha!’ is capable of performing diverse actions like fund transfer, bill payments, recharges and also manage card limits, block credit and debit cards, besides others. The voice and chat interface also provides customers an opportunity to query on any of his banking needs. Axis Aha is a part of the Bank’s continuous endeavor to simplify banking by the extensive use of technology. This interface will gradually be extended to the Mobile banking app and the Internet Banking application.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of ‘Axis Aha!’, Praveen Bhatt, Head – Digital Banking & Customer Experience, Axis Bank, said, “The launch of ‘Axis Aha!’ takes the customer-centricity approach of the bank to an entirely different level as it lays a very strong foundation for artificial intelligence based voice and chat enabled ‘conversational banking’. In a time-starved world, Axis Aha with its unique action orientation offers customers the benefit of completing simple transactions either through voice or chat in the very moment without having to navigate through any other channel.”

To get a sense of how ‘Axis Aha!’ works, you may click on the link to the video here.

Some unique features of ‘Axis Aha!’ are as follows:

State of the art technology:

  • ‘Axis Aha!’ is powered by cutting-edge algorithms leveraging concepts of artificial intelligence and machine learning
  • It is capable of crafting intelligent micro-conversations to guide, execute, suggest, remind and simplify basic banking for the customers
  • The chatbot resides on a comprehensive banking knowledge base along with self-learning algorithms continuously improve the experience

Rich Features:

  • ‘Axis Aha!’ currently provides the following capabilities – funds transfer, bill payment, recharge, block card, manage debit card
  • Upcoming features include ordering cheque book, card pin set /reset, card limit change, download e-statement/loan statement, apply for loans, cards, etc.
  • The chatbot is fast; customers can straight away state their needs and it will be serviced without getting lost in the sea of navigation panels
  • It also can answer and guide customers with their queries regarding Axis Bank products and services, address grievances, apart from tracking application status as well as reporting fraud
  Media Contact Details

Anand Mugad,
Axis Bank,
,+91 (22) 24252021 , [email protected]

Mittal Solanki,
Axis Bank,
,+91 (22) 24252016 , [email protected]>[email protected]; [email protected]

Brijesh Kutty,
Adfactors PR, ,+91-9920460901
, [email protected]

 

Tags: