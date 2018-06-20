Indiassetz, India’s foremost real estate wealth management advisory start-up announced that it has expanded its presence to Hyderabad. Launched in 2014 by a group of bankers, Indiassetz was formed to bridge the gap in the current property investment and management space in India.



Conceptualized as ‘a banking solution for those with real estate wealth’, Indiassetz today has become a trusted name in the real estate wealth management space. Testimony to its growth is the fact that within a short span of time, the start-up has acquired over 3000 registered clients across the globe and is currently managing a real estate portfolio worth over INR 2000cr.



While historically we have had institutions like banks for financial investments, there were no professionally run service firms that could manage and handle the real estate wealth of an individual. In fact, thus far most people have been dependent on family, friends and sometimes brokers to help manage their real estate portfolios and advise them on investments in real estate. Indiassetz is addressing this gap in the industry, with a customer-focused approach, by professionally managing the entire lifecycle of the clients’ real estate wealth ownership.



Shivam Sinha – Founder and CEO, Indiassetz said, “We’re delighted to have launched our services in Hyderabad – one of India’s fastest growing cities. It is a major investment destination and home to several HNIs and NRIs who have historically invested in the city for the potential it promises. With a strong team in Hyderabad, Indiassetz will now be able to offer professional support and guidance to investors for the entire gamut of their real estate wealth portfolio.”



“In fact, our entire team specialises in handholding each client through every transaction, offering trusted advice and professional services in the largely unorganised real estate wealth and assets management space. It’s a boon for clients who don’t reside in the same city or country where the property is located, as well as for time-starved professionals, who miss the professional touch in property dealings. We have some of the most reputed and well-known industry leaders as our clients who have adopted our services to address the challenges they face in managing their real estate wealth portfolio.”



With automation and cutting-edge technology at its core, Indiassetz shows how application of technology could lead the way for Indian real estate wealth management. Right from the buying decision and ownership phase to the re-investment or growth stage, Indiassetz is the only company in India to offer professional support and guidance through the whole gamut of real estate wealth portfolio.



Dr Sridhar Mitta, Ex-CTO of Wipro and a trusted user of Indiassetz said, “Indiassetz has consistently been my Property Wealth Advisors & Managers, executing all work on my real estate portfolio. They look at my portfolio on a holistic basis and provide their inputs accordingly. They have helped me immensely consolidate and organise my real estate portfolio over the last two and a half years.”



“Indiassetz’s vision is to change the way real estate investment is perceived in India by bringing in more professionalism, transparency, trustworthiness and client centricity,” added Sinha.