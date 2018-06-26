Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI)
|
The Impact of India imposing higher tariff on the import of health products
India was yet to absorb the tariff hike on walnuts and almonds of May 23, and there came another jolt of increased standard tariff for agricultural goods. Apples, almonds, pulses, and walnuts are to face a major burden of this trade war and industry is finding it challenging to function in this unstable arena.
India and its WTO commitments
India is believed to have punched U.S. with this tariff hike against the WTO notification, which was to get enforced within June 21 deadline date. Further, India has also surpassed its WTO bound rates too. However; there are numerous drawbacks on the Indian side
Though, the implementation period gives room for negotiation between the two countries but, Indian trade and consumers will face the real brunt on ground as this ambiguity was floating since quite some time leading to a price hike at every stage.
Mr. Amit Lohani, Founder Director, FIFI said, “This is the time when purchases are made for the festive season but, the industry is holding on with their orders waiting for more clarity. Indian consumers will either buy fewer health products if prices were to raise to commensurate the increasing tariffs or will be compelled to pay huge prices.” He also said, “If these tariffs will be implemented then industry may have to renegotiate deals and find new suppliers. Few will gain and majority will lose that is why we as association urge that tariff increase should be revoked making the environment conducive for both industry and consumers."
Indo Afghan Chamber of Commerce was quoted saying, “New import customs duty rates on walnuts, will hurt the consumer and the legal trade community, it will reduce the revenue in the longer run. The step to impose this extremely high duty should have been taken after doing more research and homework.”
Duty Impact
What’s in store?
If tariffs are increased then consumers will face the impact as domestic supply may not be able to make the ends meet. In this case, domestic suppliers will increase prices and cause inflationary pressure on the consumers. Leading economists believe that trade wars could subvert market leading to uncertainty and can put a non-mendable dent in the relationships.
|
Amit Lohani,