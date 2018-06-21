Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Noida will offer scholarships to meritorious students for higher studies for 2018 batch. The scholarship has been introduced to provide quality education to students from General, Backward and Other Backward Class and Tribal sections of society.

Dr Kulneet Suri, Senior Director IMS Noida said that it is a golden opportunity to grab for students who have cleared their CBSE, ICSE and state 12th board examinations. She mentioned that all students who have passed their twelfth board examinations can apply for the scholarship. For more information, students can visit IMS Noida website at www.imsnoida.com or call the institute.

Only students with minimum 80 percent marks or more in 12th board examinations can apply. Scholarship forms can be submitted online or offline and the last day for the submission of application forms is 30th June 2018.